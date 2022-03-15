‘Temptation Island’: Get to Know Season 4’s Couples (PHOTOS)

Temptation Island is ready to cause some fresh relationship drama. The USA Network reality dating series returns for Season 4 Wednesday, March 16, hosted by Mark L. Walberg. This season, four new couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test to see if their love will last.

The pairs will separate, and then the eight participants will get to know 24 single men and women all looking for love. By the end of the season, the original couples will either reunite and be stronger than before, or they’ll end their time together. Whether that breakup means they’re leaving the island with another participant or on their own as a newly single person is up in the air.

Here, get to know each of the four couples and why they’ve come to the island before Temptation Island Season 4 premieres.

Temptation Island, Season 4 Premiere, March 16, 10 pm ET, USA