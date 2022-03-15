‘Temptation Island’: Get to Know Season 4’s Couples (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Temptation Island Season 4 Couples
Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Temptation Island is ready to cause some fresh relationship drama. The USA Network reality dating series returns for Season 4 Wednesday, March 16, hosted by Mark L. Walberg. This season, four new couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test to see if their love will last.

The pairs will separate, and then the eight participants will get to know 24 single men and women all looking for love. By the end of the season, the original couples will either reunite and be stronger than before, or they’ll end their time together. Whether that breakup means they’re leaving the island with another participant or on their own as a newly single person is up in the air.

Here, get to know each of the four couples and why they’ve come to the island before Temptation Island Season 4 premieres.

Temptation Island, Season 4 Premiere, March 16, 10 pm ET, USA

Temptation Island Season 4 Gillian Lieberman Edgar De Santiago
Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Gillian Lieberman and Edgar De Santiago

Gillian and Edgar met as students at Ball State University and have been together for four years. They’ve had some trust issues in the past that they’ve been able to work through. But now that they’re out of college, they wonder if spending their 20s (and the rest of their lives) together is the right move.

Temptation Island Season 4 Iris Jardiel Luke Wechselberger
Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger

Iris and Luke have been together for four years, but it’s been a bumpy ride. They’ve broken up twice because Luke gets jealous about the attention Iris gets from men. That jealously makes him flirt with other women to test his options. Iris also wishes Luke would be more vulnerable with his emotions. They’re hoping Temptation Island will help them work through their relationship struggles and move forward with confidence.

Temptation Island Season 4 Lascelles Largares Ashley Rodriguez
Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Lascelles Largares and Ashley Rodriguez

Lascelles and Ashley have been together for seven years. Ashley feels they should be engaged by now and wonders if they’re meant to reach that next level. Lascelles is concerned they’ve become co-dependent, which Ashley agrees is something to address.

Temptation Island Season 4 Ash Lamiroult Hania Stocker
Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker

Ash and Hania have been together for 18 months. They first met through mutual friends, and then Hania slid into her DMs. But they didn’t start dating until they later matched on a dating app. They’re wondering if they have what it takes to make long-distance work when Ash moves to Brooklyn for work.

