Supernatural may have ended its series run nearly five years ago in November 2020, but you almost wouldn’t know it thanks to the fans — and series actors — who regularly meet up through conventions all around the globe. The latest of these fan events are currently being thrown by Creation Entertainment and dubbed “The Road So Far…The Road Ahead” tour. And as the long-running genre drama is proving, there is definitely a “road ahead,” a life, after an onscreen finale — and it’s achieved through much more than Netflix streams.

As thousands of fans descend on this tour, which is currently running with stops still to come this year in cities like Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Philadelphia, we rounded up a deeper look at the close bonds and incredible moments that take place at these conventions. From fun moments with fans (thank you, Misha Collins, for being you), to the SPN cast (including Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) hopping on stage to sing with house band Louden Swain (led by series star Rob Benedict, of course). And if you’ve attended an SPN con in the past, well, you might see yourself in these flannel and leather jacket-wearing enthusiasts.

Take a look at “The Road So Far” over these next few slides, with commentary from the show’s cast and others. And check out upcoming tour dates at creationent.com.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.