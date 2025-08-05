Supernatural Con ‘The Road So Far…The Road Ahead’ Forges a New Path for Fans (PHOTOS)

Emily Aslanian
'Supernatural' Con
Holly Diane White
Supernatural may have ended its series run nearly five years ago in November 2020, but you almost wouldn’t know it thanks to the fans — and series actors — who regularly meet up through conventions all around the globe. The latest of these fan events are currently being thrown by Creation Entertainment and dubbed “The Road So Far…The Road Ahead” tour. And as the long-running genre drama is proving, there is definitely a “road ahead,” a life, after an onscreen finale — and it’s achieved through much more than Netflix streams.

As thousands of fans descend on this tour, which is currently running with stops still to come this year in cities like Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Philadelphia, we rounded up a deeper look at the close bonds and incredible moments that take place at these conventions. From fun moments with fans (thank you, Misha Collins, for being you), to the SPN cast (including Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) hopping on stage to sing with house band Louden Swain (led by series star Rob Benedict, of course). And if you’ve attended an SPN con in the past, well, you might see yourself in these flannel and leather jacket-wearing enthusiasts.

Take a look at “The Road So Far” over these next few slides, with commentary from the show’s cast and others. And check out upcoming tour dates at creationent.com.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.

Comic Con Weekend-Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Creation’s cofounders Gary Berman and Adam Malin—here with their team and SPN’s cast—began putting on conventions at age 14. “This is a show that was built for cons,” Malin says of SPN.

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Smile! Photographer Chris Schmelke—who shot this issue’s cover—is who you see if you’ve paid for the convention’s professional photo opportunities with stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and the cast.

 

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

Misha Collins poses with fans and a Castiel doll. Some fans return regularly to the conventions, notes Berman. “I think people keep coming back because of that community experience.”

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Actor Matt Cohen (with a fan), who played young John Winchester, has high praise for the events: “Other than holding my son the day he was born, the happiest place I can be is on a stage at an SPN convention.”

Comic Con Weekend-Supernatural
Holly Diane White

From left: Padalecki, Ackles and Rob Benedict—who, in addition to playing God, fronts the con’s house band, Louden Swain. They play covers throughout the day and
on Saturdays, a big nighttime performance with select cast. 

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Collins’ charity Random Acts is just one of the kind pursuits that the SPN family backs. “I make fun of Misha on a regular basis,” says costar Mark Sheppard. “But his charity builds hospitals and schools and rescues people from foreign countries. He’s unbelievably worthy.”

Comic Con Weekend-Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Every cast member credits Padalecki and Ackles for continuing the cons. “They said yes to connecting with the fandom, and I think that’s why it’s lasted so long,” says SPN’s Alaina Huffman.

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

Louden Swain are honorary members of the SPN family, says Benedict (left, with guitarist Billy Moran and drummer Stephen Norton). “The band’s [forged] their own connections with the fans.” 

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

Then and now: Collins, Padalecki, Ackles and Alexander Calvert (far right) smile with fans sporting an earlier fan shot. Says Calvert: “My favorite part [is] meeting people that I never would’ve had the opportunity to meet in real life.”  

 

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

“It’s a lot of pressure,” admits Calvert of his character Jack, who eventually became God. “Fans will be like, ‘Well, you’re God, so you can just change things [in real life].’ I can do very little.”

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

Aloha! Ackles performs during a convention in Honolulu in 2023. “We played in the same place where Elvis played,” recalls Louden Swain’s Norton of the special experience.  

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

Jim Beaver (left, with Sheppard) recalled how invested fans at his first con told him their favorite part of the show is the relationships. “To my surprise, many said they would watch even if there were no monsters.”

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

“My character has given strength to women to be themselves—we don’t have a lot of role models like Charlie out there,” says Felicia Day (right, with costar Ruth Connell) of her badass hacker. 

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

Louden Swain concerts are a highlight as cast jump onstage to sing. “What impresses me [about the actors] is that we maybe go through the song twice
beforehand,” says bassist Michael Borja (right).

Supernatural Comic Con Weekend
Holly Diane White

“I’ve learned things about myself [from cons],” says Kim Rhodes (front, with Benedict). “Because the fans are so willing to see me.” Adds Benedict: “Kim has a great rock-’n’-roll voice.” 

Comic Con Weekend Supernatural
Holly Diane White

DJ Qualls, the actor behind fan fave Garth, seen here during cast karaoke, also hosts what he calls “The world’s worst game show.” “As a prize, they get something out of my bag that I normally would have thrown away,” he says with a laugh.  

