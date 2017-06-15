20 Hit TV Shows That Shook Up the Summer Season

Monty Brinton/CBS

Survivor, May 31, 2000, CBS

Less Robinson Crusoe than Machiavielli’s The Prince, Survivor was indeed a game-changer, with contestants embracing cunning and deceit, as perfectly captured by inaugural winner Richard Hatch. When his final opponent told him that she hoped the better person would win, he responded, “To me, instead of who’s the better person, it is about who played the game better.” Reality TV would never be the same.