8 ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths That (Still) Haunt Us (PHOTOS)

Stranger Things character deaths are some of TV’s most brutal and memorable — and part of what has made the show such an addictive entertainment phenomenon. The Netflix sci-fi drama has a knack for creating lovable characters that engender strong feelings of protection in viewers; just about every season features a character to whom fans grow attached and subsequently fear will meet a bitter end.

The deaths in this show have become pop culture moments. Who could forget the #JusticeForBarb campaign that ignited on social media in Season 1? Or the devastation that came from watching Bob Newby, superhero, die a hero’s death? And of course, there’s the “Chrissy, wake up” TikTok song that became a viral earworm.

Ahead of the final season (premiering with Part 1 on November 26), we’re looking back on the Stranger Things deaths that still haunt us (ordered by season). Did these — mostly — well-loved characters really need to bite the dust?

Something tells us this list will need updating by the time the final episodes come out…

For an extended celebration of Stranger Things, from a Season 5 preview to must-see photos and more, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Stranger Things: The Final Chapter special issue, available for pre-order online now and on newsstands Friday, November 14.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters