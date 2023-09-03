‘Sons of Anarchy’ Turns 15: 10 Characters Who Met Brutal Ends

'Sons of Anarchy' cast members
Sons of Anarchy premiered on September 3, 2008, setting off a deadly tale of brotherhood and betrayal in an outlaw motorcycle club.

So deadly, in fact, that more than 340 characters, including many members of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original, were killed off over the FX crime drama’s seven-season run, according to a Fandom tally. And we’re not talking about characters going gently into that good night. Most of Sons of Anarchy’s casualties died violently — that same death tally shows that 175 characters were shot, for example — and viewers bore witness to all the bloodshed.

Below are some of the character demises that Sons of Anarchy fans are unlikely to forget, even 15 years after the series premiere.

Ally Walker as June Stahl in 'Sons of Anarchy'
June Stahl (Ally Walker)

The number was up for this ATF agent in the Season 3 finale, “NS,” when SAMCRO member Opie shot her in the back of the head in a car — two seasons after his wife, Donna (Sprague Grayden), died the same way because of June’s actions.

Kenny Johnson as Herman Kozik in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Herman Kozik (Kenny Johnson)

This SAMCRO member (pictured on the right) had the bad luck of stepping on a landmine planted by the Lobos Sonora Cartel in the Season 4 episode “Call of Duty.” His last words? “You gotta be s**tting me.”

Ryan Hurst as Opie Winston in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst)

While incarcerated in the Season 5 episode “Laying Pipe,” Opie sacrificed himself to save his SAMCRO buddies from drug kingpin Damon Pope. He put up a good fight against fellow San Joaquin County inmates, but a lead pipe did him in.

Harold Perrineau as Damon Pope in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau)

In the Season 5 finale, “J’ai Obtenu Cette,” SAMCRO’s Tig (Kim Coates) got Pope back for burning his daughter alive earlier that season, shooting the criminal overlord in the head… and only later realizing the gun he used belonged to Clay.

Ron Perlman as Clay Morrow in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman)

In Season 6’s “Aon Rud Persanta,” Jax shot his stepfather in the throat — and then a few more times in the chest — in a ploy to get the club out of their gunrunning business.

Maggie Siff as Tara Knowles in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the kitchen! Mistakenly thinking Jax’s wife was ratting out the club, Gemma stabbed her to death with a carving fork in the Season 6 episode “A Mother’s Work.”

Mark Boone Junior as Bobby Munson in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Bobby Munson (Mark Boone Junior)

This former SAMCRO veep was tortured and then shot in the head by August Marks (Billy Brown), Pope’s former lieutenant, in the Season 7 episode “What a Piece of Work Is Man.” Jax, of course, eventually got his revenge.

Mathew St. Patrick as Moses Cartwright in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Moses Cartwright (Mathew St. Patrick)

Marks’ head of security died in gory fashion in the Season 7 episode “Faith and Despondency.” Jax and SAMCRO member Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) gouged out his eyeball, cut off his fingers, and shot him dead.

Katey Sagal as Gemma Morrow in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Gemma Morrow (Katey Sagal)

Jax’s mom made it to the penultimate Sons of Anarchy episode, Season 7’s “Red Rose,” before Jax found out it was she who killed Tara. Jax then tracked her down and shot her in the head in the garden of her childhood house.

Charlie Hunnam as Jax Taylor in 'Sons of Anarchy'
Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam)

Sons of Anarchy’s lead character died by suicide in the series finale, Season 7’s “Papa’s Goods,” while on the run from the cops after killing Marks. Echoing his father’s death, Jax swerved into the path of a semi on Interstate 580.

Sons of Anarchy

