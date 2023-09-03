Sons of Anarchy premiered on September 3, 2008, setting off a deadly tale of brotherhood and betrayal in an outlaw motorcycle club.

So deadly, in fact, that more than 340 characters, including many members of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original, were killed off over the FX crime drama’s seven-season run, according to a Fandom tally. And we’re not talking about characters going gently into that good night. Most of Sons of Anarchy’s casualties died violently — that same death tally shows that 175 characters were shot, for example — and viewers bore witness to all the bloodshed.

Below are some of the character demises that Sons of Anarchy fans are unlikely to forget, even 15 years after the series premiere.