11 Network Evening News Moments That Changed TV History

Though evening news broadcasts might not be the appointment TV they were in the days of Walter Cronkite, the format isn’t going anywhere soon. Nielsen data shows 18 million people tune into ABC World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, or NBC Nightly News each evening, and ad spending on those three shows and their weekend editions rose 12 percent to hit $669 million in 2024, as the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this year.

Still, the business remains in constant churn, especially now that CBS is losing one of its two Evening News anchors. In the photo gallery below, learn more about that shift and 10 other shakeups in network evening news.