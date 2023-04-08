LeBron James is undeniably one of greatest basketball players ever, a rival to Michael Jordan as the GOAT.

In his glittering career he has won everything and is famed throughout the world. James’ legacy of excellence extends back to his days before the NBA when he led Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to victory in the 2003 Ohio State Championships. Peacock‘s upcoming film Shooting Stars tells the story of James and his teammates, who were dubbed “The Fab Five.” While LeBron was the only one to make it in the NBA, his school friends all found success in their respective paths.

Scroll down to find out more about the current young real-life hoops star playing the young LeBron in the flick, plus snaps of James’ teammates in their high school days and learn what has happened to them since. Also, check out photos of the Shooting Stars cast in character as LeBron and members of the victorious St. Vincent-St. Mary High School roster.

Shooting Stars, Movie Premiere, Friday, June 2, Peacock