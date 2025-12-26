‘Shifting Gears’: 8 Actors We Want To See on the ABC Sitcom

If there’s a Tim Allen-led show, there’s typically a lot of surprise guest stars that have a connection to him in some way. Shifting Gears is Allen’s third sitcom, and he has accumulated a lot of costars throughout those shows.

Just this season alone, he has had his wife from Last Man StandingNancy Travis — appear in multiple episodes. He also had his Home Improvement cast members — Patricia RichardsonRichard Karn, and Debbe Dunning — on the Season 2 premiere.

The season is far from over, and he could have other past costars pop up. But, he is not the only one with a memorable past of costars. Allen also stars on Shifting Gears with Kat Dennings and Seann William Scott, who have both been in popular films and TV shows before this ABC sitcom. So, why not bring on some of their past costars for a fun treat for fans?

Here are the eight actors we want to see make an appearance on Shifting Gears, including Allen’s past costars.

2 BROKE GIRLS (aka TWO BROKE GIRLS), from left: Beth Behrs, Kat Dennings, 'And The Fun Factory', (Season 4, ep. 408, aired Jan. 5, 2015). photo: Sonja Flemming / © CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Sonja Flemming/CBS/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs starred on 2 Broke Girls with Kat Dennings for six seasons. It would only make sense to have her guest star on at least one episode.

Behrs’ show, The Neighborhood, is ending in 2026, after eight seasons, so her calendar will be freed up.

Talking with Dennings after Season 1, she told TV Insider it would be “amazing” to have Behrs on.

AMERICAN PIE 2, Jennifer Coolidge, Eddie Kaye Thomas, 2001
Universal Pictures

Jennifer Coolidge

This one is two-fold.

Jennifer Coolidge starred with both Dennings and Scott.

She played Sofie on 2 Broke Girls and Fuller (Scott)’s mom in the movie, American Pie.

Coolidge is no longer on The White Lotus, so a guest appearance might not be too far fetched.

NICK AND NORAH'S INFINITE PLAYLIST, from left: Kat Dennings, Michael Cera, 2008. ©Sony Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Sony Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael Cera

Michael Cera starred in the movie Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist with Dennings.

Although Cera is busy acting, writing, and directing, a quick guest appearance could fit into his busy schedule.

AMERICAN PIE 2, Alyson Hannigan, 2001
Universal Pictures

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan also starred with Scott in American Pie.

With no ongoing projects at the moment, it would be the perfect time for Hannigan to support her friend and reminisce about band camp.

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR?, Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, 2000. TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection.
20th Century Fox Film Corp/Courtsey: Everett Collection

Ashton Kutcher

“Dude, where’s his car?”

Honestly, Ashton Kutcher would be a perfect addition to this show as it centers around Matt Parker’s (Allen) car shop.

Kutcher starred with Scott in the 2001 film, Dude, Where’s My Car?

He could barge in and ask where his car is, if it was taking too long to be worked on.

LAST MAN STANDING, Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo in 'Wecome Baxter', (Season 7, Episode 701, aired Septembr 28, 2018), ph: ©FOX / courtesy Everett Collection
Fox/Everett Collection

Hector Elizondo

Hector Elizondo starred alongside Allen for nine seasons on Last Man Standing.

The 88-year-old last had roles in 2023.

It would be great to see Elizondo return.

HOME IMPROVEMENT, Mickey Jones (left), Tim Allen (wearing suit), Pamela Anderson, 'Read My Hips', (Season 2 | Episode 1, aired 16 September 1992), 1991-99. ph: Randy Tepper/©Touchstone Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Randy Tepper/©Touchstone Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson played the original “Tool Time” girl on Home Improvement.

She was the only one, besides Allen’s on-screen sons, that was left out of the reunion.

Anderson is currently filming a few movies, but one guest appearance would make fans cheer.

SANTA CLAUSE 2, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, 2002, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Eric Lloyd

Eric Lloyd (left) played Allen’s son in the movies The Santa Clause 1, 2, and 3, and the series, The Santa Clauses. 

Although Allen tends to keep his TV costars employed by having them in his next project, Lloyd could be the exception.

