'Sex and the City': Willie Garson's 8 Best Moments as Stanford Blatch

Carrie and Stanford in Sex and the City Season 1
Over hot pink cosmopolitans, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) shared many dish sessions throughout the original Sex and the City series. Their duo moments are perfectly woven throughout the entire series, providing vital foundational gossip tidbits that prepare us for the next first-date scene or tragic break-up of a fling.

Although Carrie’s antics consume most of the screen time, glimpses into Stanford and Carrie’s one-of-a-kind friendship showcase just how important that one friend who truly grounds you in New York City’s mad rush can be. Stanford’s consistent support, expert New Yorker status, and immaculately delivered snappy jokes make him a favorite character for many fans.

Willie Garson was set to reprise his role as best friend Stanford Blatch in the series’ revival, And Just Like That…, prior to his passing at age 57 due to a battle with pancreatic cancer. A photograph from set with Carrie and husband Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) revealed that Stanford’s relationship, which was solidified with rings in the 2010 movie adaptation, Sex and the City 2, was of mention in the revival.

The revival will most definitely feel the loss of Garson’s bubbly spirit within his portrayal of Stanford. As we honor Garson and his iconic work in Sex and the City, let’s remember some of the best Stanford moments from the original series.

Carrie and Stanford in a side-by-side in the pilot episode of Sex and the City
HBO

We’re introduced to Stanford in the pilot episode, and, of course, we meet him during a full-of-gossip lunch date with Carrie… classic! We learn that Stanford is the owner of a talent agency, but he only has one client at the moment: an underwear model who is gracing Times Square with a billboard. As the two dine, they notice that a former fling of Carrie’s is seated behind them. “I don’t have the patience to clean up this mess for the fourth time,” Stanford remarks with a smirk.

Carrie and Stanford in Sex and the City Season 1
© HBO/ Courtesy: Everett

As Carrie and Stanford stroll down the street, they run into Joe (an old friend of Carrie’s) and his life partner. Upon hearing Carrie is single, they tell her their plans of raising a child and ask her to donate an egg, leaving her with their card. Stanford rips the card in half, noticing Carrie’s dismay at the fact that her unmarried status has led to this. It’s a moment showcasing the constant support that Stanford provides.

Stanford and Allanne at a party in Sex and the City
HBO

Meeting the new boyfriend is absolutely pivotal in any best-friendship. Stanford introduces a new date, Allanne, at a perfume release party. After informing Carrie that their early dates included shopping for cabinet handles for an armoire, Carrie notes the couple’s connection: “Stanford and Allanne worshipped the same God: style.”

Stanford and Carrie in Sex and the City
HBO

Season 2’s twelfth episode gives us one of the larger glimpses into Stanford’s personal life than any other episode before. As Carrie and Big sip cosmos around her coffee table, Stanford reveals that he has been talking to men online. He mentions that he is planning to meet one of the men he has been talking to, exclaiming, “I haven’t had good sex since before Cats was on Broadway!”

Stanford shows Carrie newspaper in Sex and the City
HBO

Stanford invites himself up to Carrie’s apartment with a newspaper in hand. There is a furniture show happening downtown, which will prove to be a vital moment as Carrie meets future long-term boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). At this furniture show, Stanford meets designer and covert porcelain doll collector Marty Mendleson (Donald Berman). In a truly hilarious string of events, Stanford knocks one of Marty’s prized dolls off the bed, resulting in a shattered head and the end of a date night.

Anthony, Charlotte, and Stanford at fashion show in Sex and the City
HBO

At a fashion show in which Carrie is modeling, Charlotte takes the opportunity to play matchmaker and attempts to set up her event-planner friend Anthony. Stanford is immediately greeted with a cold shoulder from Anthony, sparking the beginning of a series-long competitive feud between the two. Yet, as we all know, the feisty conversations take a turn and the pair end up married in the second movie adaptation. Of course, we can’t help but wonder (with extreme sadness) what the two had in store in the series revival.

Stanford at a market in Sex and the City
HBO

In the fifth season, we meet Marcus Adant (Sean Palmer), a young dancer who will remain as Stanford’s boyfriend throughout the final seasons of the original series. Of course, BFF Carrie must meet Marcus in order to provide a truthful review of the new potential partner. However, at the end of this episode, we catch a brief glimpse of Stanford’s frustration with Carrie as she continues to talk over him about HER love life. We really feel for Stanford here — as the always-supportive best friend, he deserves to receive advice too.

Carrie and Stanford at the Prom Event in Sex and the City Season 6A
HBO

The “prom” scene is possibly the most heartwarming Stanford moment of the entire original series. Right before the event, Marcus and Stanford briefly split up, so Carrie serves as prom date for the evening. The pair win the title of “Prom Queen and Queen”. As they share a crowned dance under the disco ball, Marcus interrupts and mends ties with Stanford. The couple sways to Chicago’s “If You Leave Me Now” and the credits roll in.

In memory of Willie Garson image at beginning of Sex and the City episodes
HBO

HBO Max has added a memorial image for Willie Garson at the beginning of the first episode of each season of Sex and the City.

