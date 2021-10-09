‘Sex and the City’: Willie Garson’s 8 Best Moments as Stanford Blatch

Over hot pink cosmopolitans, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) shared many dish sessions throughout the original Sex and the City series. Their duo moments are perfectly woven throughout the entire series, providing vital foundational gossip tidbits that prepare us for the next first-date scene or tragic break-up of a fling.

Although Carrie’s antics consume most of the screen time, glimpses into Stanford and Carrie’s one-of-a-kind friendship showcase just how important that one friend who truly grounds you in New York City’s mad rush can be. Stanford’s consistent support, expert New Yorker status, and immaculately delivered snappy jokes make him a favorite character for many fans.

Willie Garson was set to reprise his role as best friend Stanford Blatch in the series’ revival, And Just Like That…, prior to his passing at age 57 due to a battle with pancreatic cancer. A photograph from set with Carrie and husband Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) revealed that Stanford’s relationship, which was solidified with rings in the 2010 movie adaptation, Sex and the City 2, was of mention in the revival.

The revival will most definitely feel the loss of Garson’s bubbly spirit within his portrayal of Stanford. As we honor Garson and his iconic work in Sex and the City, let’s remember some of the best Stanford moments from the original series.