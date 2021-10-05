‘And Just Like That’: Sarah Jessica Parker Announces ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Release (VIDEO)

The Sex and the City sequel is almost upon us as HBO Max confirms the highly-anticipated series will arrive in time for the holiday season.

As part of the virtual launch event for HBO Max Europe on Tuesday, the streamer announced that And Just Like That… will debut in December. Filming on the spinoff, which sees Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and co navigating friendship and life in their fifties, is currently taking place in New York City.

In a video clip released as part of the announcement (watch below), Parker takes us behind the scenes on the set of the upcoming series. We see Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), along with Carrie, adorned in their fanciest dresses and catching up at some of New York’s finest restaurants.

And Just Like That… also stars Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Isaac Cole Powell as George, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace and the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

Along with starring, Parker, Davis, and Nixon will serve as executive producers alongside Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and Michael Patrick King. Writers include Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff, with Rottenberg, Zuritsky, and King writing as well. Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, December, HBO Max