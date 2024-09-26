Saturday Night Love! 15 Celebrity Couples Who Met on ‘SNL’

Lauren Dehollogne
Comments
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala red carpet and Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Heading into its 50th season, Saturday Night Live has been on the air for longer than many of its newer fans have been alive. From a risky idea to highlight comedian-led sketches to one of the most iconic entertainment shows on TV, SNL has been a tastemaker since 1975.

Besides the political commentary and tongue-in-cheek pop culture innuendos, the series that gave a platform to Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, and Co. has also been the birthplace of many relationships.

Sure, everyone’s knows Pete Davidson‘s romantic adventures, but do you remember Carrie Fisher‘s dating history was often linked to the show?

Working together for many hours a week will inevitably lead to some chemistry or even an after-party adventure. Scroll below to see 15 couples who found love at SNL.

Saturday Night Live, Season 50, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

Paul Simon on stage and Carrie Fisher.
Keystone / Getty Images/ John Mitchell / Evening Standard

Carrie Fisher and Paul Simon

Neither one of them ever joined the cast, but the famous musician and actor still met while she was hosting the show. Simon, a good friend of SNL creator Lorne Michaels, even asked him to be the best man for the wedding. Fisher and Simon were only married for 11 months but continued dating on-and-off for many years afterwards.

John Belushi, Carrie Fisher, and Dan Aykroyd in Blues Brothers
Universal / Everett Collection

Carrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd

The Star Wars legend and original SNL cast member dated for a while in the ’70s and were even engaged. Alas, the two never made it down the aisle.

Gilda Radner as Roseanne Roseannadanna, Jane Curtin, and Dan Aykroyd on SNL
Christopher Little / TV Guide / NBC / Everett Collection

Dan Aykroyd and Gilda Radner

Two members of the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” cast dated, which doesn’t come as a massive surprise considering all we know about the origins of SNL. They worked closely on and off set. Just like Radner, Aykroyd dated many people who were once involved with the show, including his other costar.

Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, and Gilda Radner in the SNL sketch 'The Nerds'
NBC / Everett Collection

Bill Murray and Gilda Radner

Legendary comedian Gilda Radner was part of the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” ensemble, otherwise known as the original Saturday Night Live cast. During her run on the show, she also briefly dated costar Bill Murray. Fun fact: Gilda’s first husband, G.E. Smith, lead guitarist for Hall & Oates, even became the bandleader for Saturday Night Live after their split.

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss

Crossing paths when Mad Men costar Jon Hamm hosted the famed sketch show, Armisen and Moss fell in love behind the scenes. She also had a cameo in the episode.

After eight months, their marriage came to an end. In an interview with New York Magazine, Moss referred to their union as “traumatic and awful and horrible.”

The Barneys New York Unveils 2009 Holiday Window Celebrating 35 Years of SNL at Barneys New York on November 16, 2009 in New York City.

Fred Armisen and Abby Elliott

Armisen and The Bear star were just linked to each other for a little while. The two started dating after Moss and Armisen separated. Elliot, who was 24 at the time, was a cast member and 19 years his junior.

Jason Sudeikis and January Jones attend the AMC After Party for the 62nd Annual EMMY Awards at Soho House on August 29, 2010 in West Hollywood, California.

Jason Sudeikis and January Jones

The Mad Men and SNL crossover went wild in its heyday as Sudeikis and Jones also dated from 2010 to 2011. They met when Jones hosted the show. The two stars ultimately didn’t last, but they looked good together for a while.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde attend the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images for IFP

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

Who doesn’t know this actor-turned-director and comedy star were an item? These two met at an SNL after-party. Sharing two kids and eight years together, Wilde and Sudeikis seemed to be happy until the salad dressing saga, their sudden split, and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles.

Colin Jost and Nasim Pedrad on the red carpet.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for PEN America / Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Colin Jost and Nasim Pedrad

Their romance wasn’t the most public relationship, and many probably wouldn’t have known about it at all if Jost didn’t note it down in his memoir. Both were working for the show when they gave their love story a shot. It didn’t last. Jost quickly found love through the show again, although this time with a host instead of a co-worker.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the
Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Johansson jokingly remarked that it was “hard to pick” her favorite “Weekend Update” anchor, before saying that she is “a Colin fan” on Ellen. They first met in 2006 when she hosted, but they didn’t start dating until 2017. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

The power couple is still going strong. They have a son and also raise her kid with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Mike O'Brien and Cecily Strong at Capitale on December 2, 2013 in New York City.
Getty Images

Cecily Strong and Mike O'Brien

Cecily Strong, the longest-tenured female cast member in the show’s history, from 2012 to 2022, and former SNL writer Mike O’Brien went from being just friendly co-workers to lovers. However, their relationship came to an end in 2015.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Stone and McCary have been together ever since meeting during her hosting stint on the popular show in 2016. Three years later, they announced their engagement.

The couple has since married and have a kid together. Both are very private and not much is known about their private life other than they currently reside in Austin, Texas.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David

Larry David’s daughter and Davidson were in a pretty serious relationship for two-and-a-half years before Davidson broke up with David through a text message, and then immediately jumped into his career-defining fling with Ariana Grande. Despite their breakup, the two appear to be good friends as of now — she even thanked him in her book. They met while David’s dad hosted the show.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Like many of Davidson’s public relationships, this one was quite intense. Davidson and Grande were inseparable while dating and even got engaged. They didn’t last, but their pairing will forever be part of Grande’s discography in “thank u, next.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After the reality TV mogul and ex Kanye West divorced, she rebounded with the comedy playboy. Sparks flew during Kim K’s debut on SNL in 2021, but their romance wasn’t for the long haul. From theme park adventures to their Met Gala appearance, this whirlwind relationship was widely publicized before it fizzled out in 2022.

Saturday Night Live

Abby Elliott

Bill Murray

Carrie Fisher

Colin Jost

Dan Aykroyd

Elisabeth Moss

Fred Armisen

January Jones

Jason Sudeikis

Nasim Pedrad

Olivia Wilde

Paul Simon

Scarlett Johansson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley
1
Julie Chrisley Sends Emotional Message to Her Kids as She Is Resentenced to 84 Months in Prison
Survivor Season 47 Episode 2 challenge
2
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reacts to Eliminated Player’s ‘Emotional Outburst’
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN
3
All the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Streaming Free This Year
Drew Goins on 'Jeopardy!'
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want Player Drew Goins to Return for Second Chance
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Premiere
5
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Explains Shocking Death in Season 12 Premiere