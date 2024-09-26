Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Heading into its 50th season, Saturday Night Live has been on the air for longer than many of its newer fans have been alive. From a risky idea to highlight comedian-led sketches to one of the most iconic entertainment shows on TV, SNL has been a tastemaker since 1975.

Besides the political commentary and tongue-in-cheek pop culture innuendos, the series that gave a platform to Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, and Co. has also been the birthplace of many relationships.

Sure, everyone’s knows Pete Davidson‘s romantic adventures, but do you remember Carrie Fisher‘s dating history was often linked to the show?

Working together for many hours a week will inevitably lead to some chemistry or even an after-party adventure. Scroll below to see 15 couples who found love at SNL.

Saturday Night Live, Season 50, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC