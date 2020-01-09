9 Highlights From RuPaul Charles’ Career So Far (PHOTOS)
RuPaul Charles’ rise to worldwide fame has been anything but a drag.
The multi-hyphenate talent, known simply as RuPaul, is most famous as the drag queen host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but he’s also an actor, model, singer, songwriter, author, podcast host, radio host, and TV producer. But you can just call Ru “mother.”
On the (nine-inch) heels of Netflix releasing RuPaul’s new comedy series, AJ and the Queen, scroll down to relive nine times the drag superstar showed courage, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in his career.
AJ and the Queen, Series Premiere, Friday, January 10, Netflix