Rob Lowe’s Best Instagram Selfies From Family Snaps to Adorable Pets

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe is gearing up for the debut of his new Netflix series, Unstable, in which he stars alongside his real-life son, John Owen Lowe, and the father-son duo recently sat down with the streamer to talk about the upcoming comedy. As is often the case with the Lowes, they didn’t miss an opportunity to bust each other’s chops.

“I’ve spent a good year of my youth keeping him humble. It was a significantly large task,” John joked in the video (watch below) before telling his dad, “I feel like your ego unchecked would be really honestly dangerous.”

“Working with Johnny is painful,” Rob quipped before John said, “There’s not a whole lot of acting; [except] your hair’s a little different in the show. And we say ‘I love you’ a lot, on the show.”

“That’s acting, yeah,” Rob responded.

The Parks & Recreation alum clearly has a great relationship with his sons, John and his older son, Matthew, as can often be seen on social media. There have been many times Rob has shared funny Instagram snaps with his boys and even more times when John and Matthew have pranked and made fun of their father’s photos.

In one post last year, Rob shared a photo of himself looking at his phone while standing next to a luxury car. John commented on the post, “Man you are just so relatable,” while Matthew replied, “Pretty sure you are trying to figure out how to make your font on your phone larger.”

Rob currently stars as Owen Strand on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which returns with a new episode tonight, February 14, which will see Strand’s undercover role threatened when a motorcycle gang hunts for a mole.

Check out some of Rob’s best Instagram selfies, including fun pics with his sons, below.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FOX

Unstable, Season 1, Premiere, March 30, Netflix

Rob Lowe and son Johnny face masks
Rob Lowe Instagram

Rob and Johnny keeping their faces fresh and clean.

Rob Lowe and his sons
Rob Lowe Instagram

Shirtless father and sons bonding.

Rob Lowe and his dogs
Rob Lowe Instagram

Napping with the pups.

Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl
Rob Lowe Instagram

Enjoying a day at the fair with his wife Sheryl.

Rob Lowe and Dave Crosby
Rob Lowe Instagram

A throwback pic with the late Dave Crosby.

Rob Lowe and Katy Perry
Rob Lowe Instagram

Causing fireworks with Katy Perry.

Rob Lowe and his dog
Rob Lowe Instagram

Bring your pet to work day.

Rob Lowe and his wife
Rob Lowe Instagram

The happy couple celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Rob Lowe and his son Johnny
Rob Lowe Instagram

A father and son flex off!

Rob Lowe and Jim Belushi
Rob Lowe Instagram

Reuniting with his About Last Night co-star Jim Belushi.

