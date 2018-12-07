‘Riverdale’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Meet Gladys & Jellybean Jones (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
RVD308a_0274r
Diyah Pera/The CW
RVD308a_0308r
Diyah Pera/The CW

Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) aren’t in Riverdale anymore

Cole Sprouse as Jughead on Riverdale
Diyah Pera/The CW

Jughead suggested that he and Archie find his mother and sister — both whom fans have never seen… until now

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones in Riverdale - 'Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak'
Diyah Pera/The CW

Meet Gladys (Gina Gershon), Jughead’s mother who left him and FP (Skeet Ulrich) behind in Riverdale

RVD308a_0141r
Diyah Pera/The CW

And here’s Jughead’s sister Jellybean, a greaser who’s right at home in the town garage

RVD308a_0274r
Diyah Pera/The CW

She seems to easily connect with Jughead and Archie, despite years of separation

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones in Riverdale - 'Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak'
Diyah Pera/The CW

It’s clear Gladys has a wild side, which has us wondering what kind of mischief she’ll be up to

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones in Riverdale - 'Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak'
Diyah Pera/The CW

With Gladys in the mix, there are plenty of surprises ahead

RVD308b_0364r
Dean Buscher/The CW

Meanwhile, back in Riverdale, a “mass seizure” strikes the high school. Can Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) get to the bottom of it?

1 of

Season 3 of Riverdale has covered a lot of ground since its premiere in October, from Archie’s (KJ Apa) time in jail to an underground fight club to the plague that is Gryphons & Gargoyles (and the Gargoyle King).

Now, as Archie, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and the rest of the gang head into the midseason finale, “Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak,” some new additions are joining the mix. At long last, Jughead’s mom and sister — Gladys (Gina Gershon) and Jellybean (Trinity Rose Likins) — are making their Riverdale debut!

The CW 2019 Midseason: 'Jane the Virgin' & 'Black Lightning' Make Moves, 'Roswell' Premieres & More
Plus, will the mystery surrounding the Gargoyle King become clearer or only deepen? Betty has already begun putting some pieces together noting Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) meet-up with Claudius Blossom (Barclay Hope) at the Sister’s of Quiet Mercy. And based on the preview below, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica will be up to the task of solving this mystery.

Hopefully some answers are on the horizon, but until then, click through the images above for a sneak peek and to meet the other Jones family members!

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW

