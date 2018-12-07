‘Riverdale’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Meet Gladys & Jellybean Jones (PHOTOS)

Meanwhile, back in Riverdale, a “mass seizure” strikes the high school. Can Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) get to the bottom of it?

With Gladys in the mix, there are plenty of surprises ahead

It’s clear Gladys has a wild side, which has us wondering what kind of mischief she’ll be up to

She seems to easily connect with Jughead and Archie, despite years of separation

Jughead suggested that he and Archie find his mother and sister — both whom fans have never seen… until now

Season 3 of Riverdale has covered a lot of ground since its premiere in October, from Archie’s (KJ Apa) time in jail to an underground fight club to the plague that is Gryphons & Gargoyles (and the Gargoyle King).

Now, as Archie, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and the rest of the gang head into the midseason finale, “Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak,” some new additions are joining the mix. At long last, Jughead’s mom and sister — Gladys (Gina Gershon) and Jellybean (Trinity Rose Likins) — are making their Riverdale debut!

Plus, will the mystery surrounding the Gargoyle King become clearer or only deepen? Betty has already begun putting some pieces together noting Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) meet-up with Claudius Blossom (Barclay Hope) at the Sister’s of Quiet Mercy. And based on the preview below, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica will be up to the task of solving this mystery.

