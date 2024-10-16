“You will find you bounce from emotion to emotion to emotion to emotion,” Victoria Smurfit promises of Rivals (dropping on Hulu on Friday, October 18).

The series, based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel, is full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex, and wit, set in 1980s England and against the backdrop of the ruthless world of independent television. The adaptation with an “unputdownable” script, according to Claire Rushbrook (Lady Monica Baddingham) has both similarities and differences to the book, says Emily Atack (who plays Sarah Stratton).

The central rivalry is that between former showjumper Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and television magnate Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). But that complicated dynamic—watch Tennant and Hassell discuss it and their characters in Part 1 of our preview here—is just one of many, and below, the cast previews what to expect. Plus, watch the fun video above for more, including the stars’ thoughts on whether their characters need power at work and in the bedroom.

Business Dealings With Tony & Corinium

Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) and Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) are the newest hires at Corinium—behind and in front of the camera—and working for Tony “does get a bit dark and murky,” Williams tells TV Insider.

“When you work for Lord Baddingham, it’s under his rules,” Turner adds. “If you have trouble with that, he’s probably going to win.” That comes up for Declan, who can work with Tony on some things but not others. “There’s a huge clash,” the actor teases.

There’s also potential friction coming between Tony and Cameron, who “may have a change of heart” along the way, previews Williams. “But it’s addictive because Declan and Cameron are ambitious, work-driven people, type A,” which causes the two to clash and to wonder if Tony’s ideas are for the best. “You start questioning who you are as a person,” she adds.

Also potentially dealing with Tony in a professional capacity is electronics businessman Freddie Jones, whom the other man wants for his board. But Freddie’s not a fan of Tony’s. “He’s willing to go along with it because he’s doing it for his wife, Valerie [Lisa McGrillis], who’s probably quietly in love with Lord Baddingham and what he stands for,” says Danny Dyer. But there’s an obstacle, and as you’ll see, “Freddie’s one of the few characters that will put someone like Lord Baddingham in his place.”

Sarah is drawn into the world of Corinium, after anchorman James Vereker (Oliver Chris) takes her under his wing. While she enjoys the glamorous side of it, “she becomes quite sure of herself, but then things happen to make that world slightly crumble around her and her mistakes and behavior start to catch up with her,” says Atack. “She’s a car crash of a woman.”

Complicated Romances

Pretty much every relationship on the show has some sort of complication or level of infidelity to it, but that makes for compelling romances. Tony and Monica are married, but he’s also drawn to Cameron.

“She’s very much attracted to powerful men, and who’s more powerful than Tony Baddingham?” Williams points out. While Tony’s the boss, “Cameron holds a lot of power. She just goes about it in a different way,” she adds. “In the emotional chess game of life, she’s the grandmaster,” interjects Turner.

At the center of the series is the will they/won’t they of Rupert and Taggy (Bella Maclean). “I honestly don’t think at the beginning of the series, a lot draws her to Rupert. I think she really, really doesn’t like him,” Maclean admits.

But Rupert does draw many eyes, including those of Declan’s wife Maud (Smurfit). “Declan feels a lot of shame and guilt for neglecting this marriage for so long,” explains Turner. Because she’s supported him for so many years, while his career has flourished, “hers has disappeared.” Yes, he’s hurt if she “steps over the line a little bit,” but he also “understands that this is the woman he wants to be with. Does it hurt him enough to give up his job and to spend more time at home? I don’t know.”

But even amid all the manipulation and infidelity, there’s a romance that has the potential to be quite sweet: that between Freddie and James’ wife Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson). “If their affair happens, it wouldn’t necessarily happen if they were both in better marriages and you have this sort of unusual feeling of actually wanting them to have an affair, but it’s because they’re so underserved really by their marriages,” admits Parkinson.

“He sees something in Lizzie that he’s never quite felt before with another female,” adds Dyer. “Ultimately they’re both good, honest, moral people, but they just can’t deny this connection. And I think that’s quite sweet because all the other characters are sleeping with people and are quite frivolous and they don’t really care about hurting people, whereas I think Lizzie and Freddie do care.”

Freddie also care about her writing, both Dyer and Parkinson note. “He believes in her,” he says.

The Women Not Swayed By Tony or Rupert

Tony “needs [Monica] much, much more than she needs him,” says Rushbrook. She has the money, and she’s “quite comfortable” with the life she has a result. Tony does bring in new money, but Monica sees his work as “being a silly sort of playful hobby that he has that keeps him happy, but it’s quite frivolous and silly from her point of view. But she does respect him and love him and is a willing shoulder and guide for him.”

Their marriage is “a companionable” one, Rushbrook continues. “There is a deep love and deep affection and deep loyalty. It’s not a marriage of passion, but it functions very well.”

And while many women are attracted to Rupert, one woman who’s not interested in that with him is Lizzie. “They make each other laugh. I think that she’s a safe harbor for him because he’s not having to play any of the games he usually plays. I just don’t think he’s seen her that way, and I don’t think she’s seen him that way,” shares Parkinson. Adds Dyer, “he actually does listen to Lizzie.”

Where Season Leaves Them

Expect some major shifts by the end of the eight-episode season, but Turner warns, “it doesn’t feel resolved.” (Season 2?!)

As for where the show will leave these characters, TV Insider tried to get some teases by finding out who is in a better place or is a better person.

“The choices that [Cameron and Declan] begin to make towards the end of the season do feel are for the better of not just themselves but for people around them as well,” previews Williams. “They’re learning as they go, but they are thinking that some of the moves that they are making are for the better.”

Lizzie and Freddie are “definitely in a better place, specifically a glade,” Parkinson teases, with Dyer adding, “there’s a real payoff for any Freddie and Lizzie fans.”

All Smurfit would say is she “loves how Maud is when we get to Episode 8.”

For Taggy, “it ebbs and flows throughout the series,” according to Maclean. “It’s definitely a coming-of-age story and she grows up and there are a lot of challenges along the way.”

On the other end of it, Sarah is “in a right mess,” admits Atack. “I wanted it to be chaotic. It’s more fun playing that.”

And Monica’s situation is “challenging,” shares Rushbrook.

Rivals, Season 1, Friday, October 18, Hulu