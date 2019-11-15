‘Ray Donovan’ Works to Be the Man His Family Needs in Season 7 (PHOTOS)

Eddie Marsan as Terry Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Dash Mihok as Bunchy Donovan, Graham Rogers as Smitty and Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan

Ray Donovan Season 7 finds the titular Ray (Liev Schreiber) working to be the man his family needs him to be.

While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old.

Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions.

Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray’s apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life.

Ray Donovan, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, November 17, 8/7c, Showtime