‘Ray Donovan’ Works to Be the Man His Family Needs in Season 7 (PHOTOS)

RayDonovan_702_0298_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME
RayDonovan_701_0064_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Michael Esper as Adam Rain and Clay Hollinder as Jonathan Walker Hansen

RayDonovan_701_0147_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Graham Rogers as Smitty and Katherine Moenning as Lena

RayDonovan_701_0544_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan

RayDonovan_701_0705_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan and Katherine Moenning as Lena in Ray Donovan - 'Faith. Hope. Love. Luck.'
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan and Katherine Moenning as Lena

RayDonovan_701_0784_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Katherine Moenning as Lena

RayDonovan_701_0992_R
Peter Kramer/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan
Peter Kramer/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan

RayDonovan_701_1159_R
Peter Kramer/SHOWTIME

Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan

RayDonovan_702_0006_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Kate Arrington as Amber

RayDonovan_702_0181_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan and Keren Dukes as Jasmine

RayDonovan_702_0476_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Eddie Marsan as Terry Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Dash Mihok as Bunchy Donovan, Graham Rogers as Smitty and Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan

RayDonovan_702_0590_R
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan and Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan in Ray Donovan
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan and Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan

Ray Donovan Season 7 finds the titular Ray (Liev Schreiber) working to be the man his family needs him to be.

While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old.

Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions.

Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray’s apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the new season!

Ray Donovan, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, November 17, 8/7c, Showtime

