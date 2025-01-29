If the Bob Dylan song “Forever Young” gets you misty-eyed, you likely watched Parenthood for the NBC comedy-drama’s six-season run before it ended 10 years ago, on January 29, 2015.

Based loosely on the Ron Howard film of the same name, Parenthood followed the various generations of a Berkeley family through life’s highs and lows. And Kleenex probably should have been a sponsor of the series, considering the volume of tears shed by viewers watching at home.

Now that the show has been off the air for 10 years, let’s get those waterworks flowing again with this collection of our picks for Parenthood’s most sob-worthy moments.