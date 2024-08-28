Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

When it comes to Parenthood‘s Bravermans, the TV family was always close-knit, and that rings true behind the scenes for costars Mae Whitman and Miles Heizer, who played siblings Amber and Drew in the former NBC drama. Whitman revealed Heizer is the inspiration behind her newborn son’s name.

Whitman announced the birth of her son, Miles, in an Instagram post shared on August 28. “Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles,” the performer wrote alongside an image of the baby’s little foot. “From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted,” Whitman continued. “He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth).”

The actress added, “We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents.” She went on to thank those who helped her in the delivery process, noting, “We love you! We’re so happy!”

Fans who have followed Whitman and Heizer through the years on social media would know the pair are like a real-life brother-sister duo, making the baby name revelation all the sweeter.

As fans will recall, Whitman and Heizer’s Amber and Drew Holt were the daughter and son of Lauren Graham‘s Sarah Braverman, the eldest daughter of Zeke (Craig T. Nelson) and Camille Braverman (Bonnie Bedelia) in Jason Katims’ family drama Parenthood, which aired from 2010 and 2015.

Whitman announced her pregnancy on May 12 in a social media post featuring photos of herself with Heizer and onscreen mom Graham. “Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!” she wrote alongside the images, teasing her future baby boy.

See the image announcing the birth of Whitman’s baby, above, and let us know what you think of the sweet name reveal in the comments section below.