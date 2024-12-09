Outlander fans were left on the edge of their seats after the most recent Season 7 installment, “A Hundredweight of Stones,” which saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) marry and get intimate with Lord John Grey (David Berry), only to discover Jamie (Sam Heughan) hadn’t perished on a sinking ship crossing the sea.

Caught up in the shock of it all, Jamie went to whisk Claire away from Philadelphia, only to run into his son William (Charles Vandervaart) in the hallway after the young man overheard Jamie, Claire, and Lord John discussing his true parentage. In the upcoming episode, “Carnal Knowledge,” William’s reaction to this revelation will be further explored as the installment’s description teases, “William struggles to understand a surprising revelation.”

Vandervaart tells TV Insider, “He becomes a bit of a tornado… William is a very hurt person, so it’s going to take a lot of healing for him to come back to his loved ones and accept them again.”

In the character’s eyes, Vandervaart says, “His entire sense of direction for his entire life has been his dedication to his role as a Lord and his dedication to King and country. And that completely falls apart in an instant.” Part of what stirs up some drama is that William is, as Vandervaart puts it, “a Fraser after all. He has that rage that all the Frasers have. So I mean, he doesn’t take it super well. There’s a lot of anger in there.”

“I can’t really blame him either,” the star goes on. “He thought that these were the people in his life [who] cared most about him, and they do, but he also finds out that these are the exact people [who] lied to him for his entire life.” The two people in question are Lord John and Jamie, who will also come face to face again in the upcoming episode if the images below are any indication.

Regarding William’s strong emotions, Vandervaart shares, “I think he’s probably most upset with Lord John. That’s his dad. That’s the man who raised him, who taught him everything he knows. And I think it stings the most that [he] lied to him. There’s a lot of mixed feelings because, in a sense, Jamie also raised him when he was a groom at Helwater and he’d also taught William a lot of the things that he knows.”

Ultimately, Vandervaart believes Lord John is the man who has been there the most for William, which makes his lies sting even more. “They have a very intimate, beautiful relationship,” Vandervaart says of the father and son duo. “I hope that they come to terms with each other again and find that love once again. I think they will.”

Only time will tell for certain, but stay tuned to see how things unfold. Until then, scroll down for a closer peek at the upcoming episode before it premieres on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Midnight on the Starz App and On Demand)

–Additional reporting by Kelli Boyle