‘Outlander’ Season 7: Every Official Photo Released So Far

Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season is making way for the return of longtime favorites Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and with that comes the release of new images from Starz.

In anticipation of the show’s impending premiere on Friday, June 16, Starz has released several episodic photos from the season, offering fans a glimpse into the action that they can anticipate as the episodes roll out. As previously reported, Season 7 will feature 16 brand new episodes, split in two parts, with eight airing this summer and the other eight arriving sometime in 2024.

While fans may reference Diana Gabaldon’s books for plots Season 7 may explore, these photos could tease some of the exciting things on the horizon for Claire, Jamie, and their extended family and acquaintances, who include but are not limited to Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan), and Josiah and Kezzie (Paul Gorman) among others.

With the American Revolution kicking into gear, tough times are surely ahead for the Frasers and their loved ones. But if the series has taught us anything, it’s that together, this couple can overcome anything. Scroll down for a peek into the future regarding Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season with all of the official photos released so far.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, Starz