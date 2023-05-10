‘Outlander’ Season 7: Every Official Photo Released So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The cast of 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz
Outlander Forever - Collectors Edition

Outlander Forever

Collector's Edition Magazine

$8.99
Buy Now

Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season is making way for the return of longtime favorites Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and with that comes the release of new images from Starz.

In anticipation of the show’s impending premiere on Friday, June 16, Starz has released several episodic photos from the season, offering fans a glimpse into the action that they can anticipate as the episodes roll out. As previously reported, Season 7 will feature 16 brand new episodes, split in two parts, with eight airing this summer and the other eight arriving sometime in 2024.

While fans may reference Diana Gabaldon’s books for plots Season 7 may explore, these photos could tease some of the exciting things on the horizon for Claire, Jamie, and their extended family and acquaintances, who include but are not limited to Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan), and Josiah and Kezzie (Paul Gorman) among others.

'Outlander': See Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & More in Latest Season 7 Character Portraits
Related

'Outlander': See Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & More in Latest Season 7 Character Portraits

With the American Revolution kicking into gear, tough times are surely ahead for the Frasers and their loved ones. But if the series has taught us anything, it’s that together, this couple can overcome anything. Scroll down for a peek into the future regarding Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season with all of the official photos released so far.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, Starz

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Caitriona Balfe serves up a serene look as Claire as she appears to be back at Fraser’s Ridge following her arrest and imprisonment in Wilmington.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Jamie share a tender moment after their frightful experiences in Season 6.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Brianna appears to give Roger a pep talk while looking deeply into her husband’s eyes.

John Bell, Richard Rankin, Caitlin O'Ryan, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Young Ian, Roger, a very pregnant Lizzie, Claire, and Brianna look like one happy family while congregating around the Fraser’s Ridge house porch.

Sophie Skelton, David Berry, and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

It seems that Brianna is meeting her brother William (played by Vandervaart) while chatting with Lord John Grey.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Sam Heughan wears an intense look on his face as Jamie.

Izzy Meikle-Small and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

New cast member Izzy Meikle-Small steps into the role of Rachel Hunter who chats with Young Ian.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

A church in the background hints at Roger’s path of faith he began following last season. How could that impact Brianna? Only time will tell.

John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Young Ian has his bow and arrow at the ready.

David Berry and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Lord John Grey watches on as William takes on military duties as a red coat.

Outlander

Caitlin O'Ryan

Caitriona Balfe

Charles Vandervaart

David Berry

Izzy Meikle-Small

John Bell

Paul Gorman

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods'
1
Danny & Jackie Reunited and Crowded Dinner in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Finale
Jim Parrack in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
2
Jim Parrack Talks Judd’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Shock & Teases Finale Wedding
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Blunders Final Jeopardy Win With Low Wager
Marsha Warfield in the 'Night Court' Season 1 finale
4
Roz Is Back! Marsha Warfield on Surprise ‘Night Court’ Return
Justin Hartley in 'The Never Game'
5
Your Complete CBS Fall TV Schedule Has Arrived