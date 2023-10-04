Outlander may be on a break, plunging fans into yet another Droughtlander, but there’s always a reason to celebrate the stars and characters of the Starz hit, especially when it comes to Caitriona Balfe‘s Claire Fraser.

Undoubtedly the hero of this time-traversing romance, Claire has made a strong impression over her years onscreen and in the decades prior within the pages of Diana Gabaldon‘s books. With Balfe’s fantastic acting at play, you can’t help but become a fan of and root for Claire as she’s seen onscreen.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the moments she was a hero throughout the show’s run (so far).

Outlander, Season 7, Continues 2024, Starz