Outlander: Blood of My Blood is gearing up for its first season finale, and new images released by Starz offer an exciting glimpse at the pivotal installment, “Something Borrowed.”

After a week-long hiatus, the Outlander prequel returns for its capper episode on October 10, with Ellen MacKenzie’s (Harriet Slater) nuptials to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) looming. The only problem? She’s hopelessly in love with Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), who she attempted to break things off with in the previous installment.

If the images released by Starz are any indication, though, it appears that her plea to leave her alone won’t exactly stick as Brian teams with cousin Murtagh (Rory Alexander). But will they be able to save Ellen from the wedding? It looks as if she may walk down the aisle as a veiled figure pops up in one photo.

Meanwhile, with the nuptials looming, Malcolm’s sister Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) appears to make a grand entrance as she spends time with the MacKenzie ladies, including Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin), and Janet (Ailsa Davidson). As for Julia (Hermione Corfield), it seems like she’ll finally attempt her grand escape from Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) and Castle Leathers with the help of Davina (Sara Vickers).

But as the images below tease, there are also plenty of clan politics at play as Colum (Séamus McLean Ross) consults Ned (Conor MacNeill), and Arch Bug (Terence Rae) ventures out on his own. What will unfold? Tune in to find out and check out the exciting photos below, in the meantime.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 finale, Friday, October 10, 8/7c, Starz