‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: Will Brian Break Up Ellen’s Wedding to Malcolm? What Finale Photos Reveal

Meaghan Darwish
Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Sadhbh Malin, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is gearing up for its first season finale, and new images released by Starz offer an exciting glimpse at the pivotal installment, “Something Borrowed.”

After a week-long hiatus, the Outlander prequel returns for its capper episode on October 10, with Ellen MacKenzie’s (Harriet Slater) nuptials to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) looming. The only problem? She’s hopelessly in love with Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), who she attempted to break things off with in the previous installment.

If the images released by Starz are any indication, though, it appears that her plea to leave her alone won’t exactly stick as Brian teams with cousin Murtagh (Rory Alexander). But will they be able to save Ellen from the wedding? It looks as if she may walk down the aisle as a veiled figure pops up in one photo.

Meanwhile, with the nuptials looming, Malcolm’s sister Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) appears to make a grand entrance as she spends time with the MacKenzie ladies, including Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin), and Janet (Ailsa Davidson). As for Julia (Hermione Corfield), it seems like she’ll finally attempt her grand escape from Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) and Castle Leathers with the help of Davina (Sara Vickers).

But as the images below tease, there are also plenty of clan politics at play as Colum (Séamus McLean Ross) consults Ned (Conor MacNeill), and Arch Bug (Terence Rae) ventures out on his own. What will unfold? Tune in to find out and check out the exciting photos below, in the meantime.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 finale, Friday, October 10, 8/7c, Starz 

Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Julia and Henry share a moment together in the 20th century.

Jamie Roy in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Brian gets defensive with a bow and arrow.

Jamie Roy and Rory Alexander in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

It appears that Murtagh will have his back going forward.

Rory Alexander and Jamie Roy in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Can Murtagh put his hurt feelings behind him to help his cousin win over Ellen?

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

The clock appears to be ticking as a veiled figure walks down the aisle.

Jhon Lumsden in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Malcolm Grant is on site at Castle Leoch for the celebration.

Hermione Corfield and Tony Curran in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Julia listens to Lord Lovat.

Hermione Corfield and Sara Vickers in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

But it seems that she and Davina are plotting her next move.

Tony Curran and Sara Vickers in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Can Julia slip away from her captor Lord Lovat and ally Davina?

Terence Rae in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

And what is Arch Bug’s interest in the latest drama?

Sally Messham, Harriet Slater, Sadhbh Malin, and Alisa Davidson in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Meanwhile, Ellen gears up for her wedding with the help of Mrs. Fitz, Jocasta, and Janet.

Bboby Rainsbury in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

What vibe will Maura Grant bring to the occasion? Her entrance is sure to shake things up.

Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Ellen faces her fate.

Sally Messham and Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

And Mrs. Fitz is there to support her.

Jamie Roy in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Brian appears to sneak into the castle amid festivities.

Jamie Roy and Sadhbh Malin in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Can he appeal to Jocasta?

Harriet Slater and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Ellen speaks to her brother Colum.

Conor MacNeill and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
Starz

Ned Gowan is close to Colum’s side for the event.

