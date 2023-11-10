‘Our Flag Means Death’: See the Cast Behind the Scenes of Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Our Flag Means Death may have finished its second season, but the stars are just getting started on sharing their behind-the-scenes photos and videos for fans to enjoy.

Since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, several cast members have taken to social media to treat fans with a glimpse behind the curtain of the New Zealand-set second season shoot (promoting shows online was against strike rules at the time episodes were dropping on Max). Now, fans have a treasure trove’s worth of pirate booty to revel in thanks to the cast members.

For those who love the pirate rom-com, the various images collected, below, are sure to delight. Scroll down for a peek at photos featuring stars Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Con O’Neill, Samba Schutte, Joel Fry, Vico Ortiz, Samson Kayo, Nathan Foad, Kristian Nairn, Matthew Maher, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Minnie Driver, and Rachel House to name a few.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Minnie Driver via Instagram

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi have varying reactions to Minnie Driver’s photo-taking behind the scenes.

Con O'Neill behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Con O'Neill via Instagram

Con O’Neill is serving on the beach in sunglasses.

Samson Kayo, Madeleine Sami, and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Samson Kayo, Madeleine Sami, and Vico Ortiz find their light.

Kristian Nairn behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 with crew members
Kristian Nairn via Instagram

Kristian Nairn poses with behind the scenes crew from Wee John’s spot on deck.

Minnie Driver behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
David Jenkins via Instagram

Minnie Driver looks shocked splattered in blood as Anne Bonny.

Vico Ortiz, Madeleine Sami, David Fane, and Joel Fry behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Madeleine Sami via Instagram

Madeleine Sami strikes a pose in a selfie with Vico Ortiz, David Fane, and Joel Fry.

Joel Fry and Kristian Nairn behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

Kristian Nairn shoots the camera a dirty look with Joel Fry peeping around the corner.

Ruibo Qian and Samson Kayo behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

Ruibo Qian gives Samson Kayo a cuddle in this sweet shot.

The cast of 'Our Flag Means Death' behind the scenes of Season 2
Ruibo Qian via Instagram

The cast of the show poses in Spanish Jackie’s barroom for this shot.

Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, and Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, and Madeleine Sami get cozy between filming scenes as Oluwande, Jim, and Archie.

Nathan Foad behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instragram

Nathan Foad gives the camera the finger between takes…

Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

Madeleine Sami finds her light in this shot captured by Samson Kayo.

Rachel House behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Minnie Driver via Instagram

Rachel House stares deep into the camera across the dinner table.

Vico Ortiz and Leslie Jones behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Vico Ortiz smizes for the camera, while Leslie Jones sends a sultry side-eye.

Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Madeleine Sami via Instagram

Madeleine Sami is excited about her chair labeled “Archie” for her character.

The cast of 'Our Flag Means Death' on set for Season 2
Samba Schutte via Instagram

The whole crew comes together for this awesome cast photo aboard the deck of The Revenge.

Leslie Jones and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Leslie Jones gets playful with Spanish Jackie’s wooden hand in this fun photo with Vico Ortiz.

Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Madeleine Sami in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Madeleine Sami is drenched in fake blood and makeup for this fun selfie.

Ruibo Qian and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Ruibo Qian and Vico Ortiz pose in their British duds on the beach.

Con O'Neill behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Con O'Neill via Instagram

Con O’Neill practices Izzy’s sword fighting skills.

Madeleine Sami and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Madeleine Sami is stylish in shades alongside Vico Ortiz who is sporting Jim’s Season 2 mullet.

Con O'Neill and David Fane behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Con O'Neill via Instagram

Con O’Neill and David Fane share a selfie between shoots.

Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

Vico Ortiz is cool on ropes in this action shot.

Samba Schutte, Vico Ortiz, and Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

Samba Schutte, Vico Ortiz, and Madeleine Sami make a silly trio in this group shot.

Madeleine Sami and Taika Waititi behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Madeleine Sami via Instagram

Madeleine Sami and Taika Waititi pose for a pirate selfie.

Nathan Foad behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nathan Foad via Instagram

Nathan Foad gives the camera a cheeky grin while shooting scenes for Lucius’ reunion with The Revenge crew.

Vico Ortiz and Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Samson Kayo via Instagram

It’s a candlelit occasion for Vico Ortiz and Madeline Sami in this shot from Samson Kayo.

Taika Waititi, Minnie Driver, and Rachel House behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Minnie Driver via Instagram

Taika Waititi, Minnie Driver, and Rachel House get caught off guard.

Nathan Foad behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Nathan Foad compares a stick to Lucius’ wooden finger.

Anapela Plataivao and Madeleine Sami behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Madeleine Sami via Instagram

Anapela Plataivao and Madeleine Sami give the camera a thumbs up.

Madeleine Sami, Samson Kayo, and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Samson Kayo wraps Madeleine Sami and Vico Ortiz up in a group hug.

Samson Kayo and Vico Ortiz behind the scenes of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Vico Ortiz via Instagram

Samson Kayo and Vico Ortiz share a laugh while taking a break.

