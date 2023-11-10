‘Our Flag Means Death’: See the Cast Behind the Scenes of Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Our Flag Means Death may have finished its second season, but the stars are just getting started on sharing their behind-the-scenes photos and videos for fans to enjoy.

Since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, several cast members have taken to social media to treat fans with a glimpse behind the curtain of the New Zealand-set second season shoot (promoting shows online was against strike rules at the time episodes were dropping on Max). Now, fans have a treasure trove’s worth of pirate booty to revel in thanks to the cast members.

For those who love the pirate rom-com, the various images collected, below, are sure to delight. Scroll down for a peek at photos featuring stars Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Con O’Neill, Samba Schutte, Joel Fry, Vico Ortiz, Samson Kayo, Nathan Foad, Kristian Nairn, Matthew Maher, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Minnie Driver, and Rachel House to name a few.