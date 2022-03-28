All of the Must-See Oscars 2022 After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

The 2022 Oscars were a night to remember, to say the least. And Hollywood’s biggest stars came together to party after the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles.

Following the dramatic Oscars ceremony — featuring Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, a surprise appearance from Liza Minnelli escorted by Lady Gaga, and a big win for Apple TV+’s Coda — it was time for everyone to let their hair down. And thankfully, the after parties were well documented too.

The Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, hosted By Radhika Jones, was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. From unexpected celeb hangs to Andrew Garfield lovingly staring at an In-N-Out burger, here are our favorite moments from the night.