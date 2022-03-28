All of the Must-See Oscars 2022 After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Dominic Fike Hunter Schafer Zendaya Andrew Garfield Bill Murray Megan Thee Stallion Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Stefanie Keenan/Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The 2022 Oscars were a night to remember, to say the least. And Hollywood’s biggest stars came together to party after the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles.

Following the dramatic Oscars ceremony — featuring Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, a surprise appearance from Liza Minnelli escorted by Lady Gaga, and a big win for Apple TV+’s Coda — it was time for everyone to let their hair down. And thankfully, the after parties were well documented too.

The Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, hosted By Radhika Jones, was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. From unexpected celeb hangs to Andrew Garfield lovingly staring at an In-N-Out burger, here are our favorite moments from the night.

Will Smith
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith

Jessica Chastain Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Troy Kotsur
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur

Caitriona Balfe Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

Lupita Nyong'o Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Maggie Gyllenhaal Dakota Johnson
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Ariana DeBose Colman Domingo Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Ariana DeBose and Colman Domingo

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kristen Stewart Dylan Meyer
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Billie Eilish Megan Thee Stallion Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion

Daisy Edgar-Jones Jacob Elordi
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

Sarah Paulson and Kirsten Dunst
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sarah Paulson and Kirsten Dunst

Riz Ahmed
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Riz Ahmed

Timothée Chalamet Kid Cudi
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi

Kim Kardashian Tyler Perry Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, and Kendall Jenner

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart

Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer and Zendaya Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer, and Zendaya

Sydney Sweeney
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sydney Sweeney

Barbie Ferreira Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Barbie Ferreira

Hunter Schafer Dominic Fike Angus Cloud
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Hunter Schafer Dominic Fike, and Angus Cloud

Donald Glover Janelle Monáe Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Donald Glover and Janelle Monáe

Al Pacino Taika Waititi Rita Ora Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Al Pacino, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora

Andrew Garfield Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Andrew Garfield

Anya Taylor-Joy Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anya Taylor-Joy

Bill Murray Megan Thee Stallion Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Bill Murray and Megan Thee Stallion

Simu Liu and Trevor Noah
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Simu Liu and Trevor Noah

