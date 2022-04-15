13 TV Stars Who Appeared on ‘Once and Again,’ Which Ended 20 Years Ago
After focusing on married couples in the 1987 ABC series Thirtysomething, Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz returned to the channel in 1999 with a family drama about divorced couples finding love again.
The show aired three seasons — ending its run on April 15, 2002 — and earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Sela Ward. But the show also featured other actors you’ve undoubtedly seen on TV once and again — and again and again!
Now that the series has been off the air for 20 years, get yourself reacquainted with some of Once and Again’s illustrious alumni…
See Also
Sela Ward Joins 'Westworld': Her 5 Most Memorable TV Roles (VIDEO)
The actress returns to the small screen Sunday, June 17 on HBO.