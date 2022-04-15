13 TV Stars Who Appeared on ‘Once and Again,’ Which Ended 20 Years Ago

After focusing on married couples in the 1987 ABC series Thirtysomething, Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz returned to the channel in 1999 with a family drama about divorced couples finding love again.

The show aired three seasons — ending its run on April 15, 2002 — and earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Sela Ward. But the show also featured other actors you’ve undoubtedly seen on TV once and again — and again and again!

Now that the series has been off the air for 20 years, get yourself reacquainted with some of Once and Again’s illustrious alumni…

Sela Ward
Sela Ward

This CSI: NY alum — who most recently starred as Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier on FBI — led the cast of Once and Again playing soccer mom Lily Manning.

Billy Campbell
Billy Campbell

Campbell played architect and single father Rick Sampler, Lily’s love interest. The actor went on to take starring roles in the TV shows The 4400, The Killing, Helix, and Cardinal.

Jeffrey Nordling
Jeffrey Nordling

Before he scored major parts in 24, Desperate Housewives, and Big Little Lies, Nordling starred on Once and Again as Jake Manning, Lily’s philandering ex-husband.

Susanna Thompson
Susanna Thompson

Now known for her long-running role as Moira Queen in Arrow, Thompson played Karen Sammler, Rick’s ex-wife, on the 2000s-era drama.

Shane West
Shane West

This Nikita and Salem alum got his first starring TV role in Once and Again, playing Eli Sammler, son of Rick and Karen.

Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

This Westworld star and Phoenix Rising subject, meanwhile, played that couple’s daughter, Jessie Sammler.

Marin Hinkle
Marin Hinkle

The Emmy-nominated star of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel — on which she plays Rose Weissman — played Judy Brooks, Lily’s younger sister, on Once and Again.

Steven Weber
Steven Weber

This Wings alum — now starring as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med, played Samuel Blue, friend of Rick and love interest for Judy.

Mark Feuerstein
Mark Feuerstein

Long before he starred as Dr. Hank Lawson on Royal Pains, Feuerstein recurred on Once and Again as Leo Fisher, a younger man whom Karen dates.

Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey

This future Grey’s Anatomy star was just 34 when he started playing Aaron Brooks, brother of Lily and Judy.

Eric Stoltz
Eric Stoltz

This Chicago Hope and Caprica alum — who, coincidentally, played one of Dempsey’s onscreen patients on Grey’s — recurred as August Dimitri, a teacher at Grace Manning’s school.

Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton

The future The O.C. actor and The Hills: New Beginnings star recurred on the show as Katie Singer, Jessie’s girlfriend.

Christina Chang
Christina Chang

And this actress — now playing Dr. Audrey Lim on The Good Doctor — recurred as Amanda, one of Rick’s employees, in Season 2.

