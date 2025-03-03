The 10 Wildest ‘Nip/Tuck’ Moments, Revisited

For all of the precision Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) and Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) showed in the operating room, Nip/Tuck had all the delicacy of a sledgehammer.

The sensationalized FX drama, one of Ryan Murphy’s first creations, left no line uncrossed as it followed two plastic surgeons who made over physiques but couldn’t fix the souls underneath… that is, neither their patients’ nor their own.

March 3 marks 15 years since Nip/Tuck’s 2010 series finale, and we’re honoring the anniversary with a run-down of the show’s wildest moments. Read ’em and cringe, folks.