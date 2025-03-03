The 10 Wildest ‘Nip/Tuck’ Moments, Revisited

Dan Clarendon
Melissa Gilbert, Dylan Walsh, and Bradley Cooper on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

Nip/Tuck

For all of the precision Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) and Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) showed in the operating room, Nip/Tuck had all the delicacy of a sledgehammer.

The sensationalized FX drama, one of Ryan Murphy’s first creations, left no line uncrossed as it followed two plastic surgeons who made over physiques but couldn’t fix the souls underneath… that is, neither their patients’ nor their own.

March 3 marks 15 years since Nip/Tuck’s 2010 series finale, and we’re honoring the anniversary with a run-down of the show’s wildest moments. Read ’em and cringe, folks.

Richard Burgi as Logan Taper on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

10. A surgeon has sex with a couch

When Dr. Logan Taper (Richard Burgi) joins McNamara/Troy in Season 5’s “Allegra Caldarello,” the new hire really likes his new office. So much so that he strips down and starts humping the couch — and Sean and Christian walk in on him in the act.

Dylan Walsh as Sean McNamara on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

9. Sean has sex with a sex doll

Speaking of furtive hookups with inanimate objects, we have Season 2’s “Kimber Henry.” After Kimber (Kelly Carlson) brings Christian and Sean a sex doll modeled after herself — she wants the docs to make it more life-like, so to speak — Sean gives the product a test run.

Jennifer Coolidge as Candy Richards on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

8. Jennifer Coolidge raps

Jennifer Coolidge plays a white rapper in Season 5’s “Roxy St. James,” and we get a music video for her character’s track about feminine hygiene. “If you wanna get a man / You gotta smell like a flower,” she raps. “Ain’t it time you scored some soap / And took yourself a shower?”

Bradley Cooper as Aidan Stone on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

7. Bradley Cooper’s character suffers an NSFW mishap

In his final appearance on the show in Season 5’s “Manny Skeritt,” Bradley Cooper’s Aidan Stone shows up with a broken neck. He tries passing it off as a car accident injury, but as it turns out, he was craning his neck to — ahem — pleasure himself.

John Hensley as Matt McNamara on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

6. Matt attempts to circumcise himself

Christian refuses to circumcise Sean’s son, Matt (John Hensley), in Season 1’s “Mandi/Randi.” So Matt, in a full-on fit o teenage recklessness, follows online instructions for the operation, only to nick a vein and then pass out.

Paula Marshall as Kate Tinsley and Dylan Walsh as Sean McNamara on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

5. A hot tub moment takes a crappy turn

After taking one too many laxatives, Sean’s actress girlfriend, Kate Tinsley (Paula Marshall), ruins their hot tub moment in Season 5’s “Everett Poe.” Accidents happen, but why did we have to see this one in such graphic detail?!

Dina Meyer as Roxy St. James on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

4. A patient cuts her breast off

When the docs deny the titular patient of Season 5’s “Roxy St. James” a double mastectomy, she takes matters into her own hands: In McNamara/Troy’s waiting room, the Dina Meyer character takes an electric knife to her own chest.

Melissa Gilbert as Shari Noble on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

3. Melissa Gilbert’s character goes to the dogs

Little House on the Prairie fans, look away. Melissa Gilbert plays a woman getting a nipple reconstruction after a dog bite in Season 4’s “Shari Noble.” But then we learn she brought the injury upon herself by luring the dog with peanut butter.

Todd Cahoon as Bob Levitts and Sharon Gless as Colleen Rose on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

2. Colleen Rose stuffs a man to death

We couldn’t bear it when Colleen Rose (Sharon Gless) took out a rival talent agent who wanted to poach Sean in Season 5’s “Kyle Ainge.” Worse yet was the murder weapon: Sharon used a teddy bear stuffing machine to kill the guy.

Jessalyn Gilsig as Gina Russo on 'Nip/Tuck'
FX

1. Gina Russo dies mid-coitus

In Season 5’s “Magda and Jeff,” Christian has sex with obsessive ex Gina Russo (Jessalyn Gilsig) for the last time — not because of any self-restraint but because she tumbles off a rooftop and plummets to her death just after they get going.

