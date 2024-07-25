While it may be the summer of political debates and suffocating heat, it’s also the summer of sports with the Paris Olympics following on from Copa America, Euro 2024, Wimbledon, and much, much more. There are also plenty of new sports documentaries to feast on, too. Just this month alone, Netflix has dropped four new sports docs featuring Olympic icons, NFL stars and Spanish soccer.

From scandals, losses, and immeasurable pressure to maintaining a life outside of the sport, the films look at the athletes and events that captivate fans and make headlines around the world. Here are our choices of new sports docs that are worth checking out right now.