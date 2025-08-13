‘The Lowdown,’ ‘The Paper’ & 7 More New Fall Shows We’re Excited About

'The Lowdown,' 'The Paper,' 'Boston Blue,' and more new shows we're excited about on TV for fall 2025
When it comes to fall television, there are more than a few returning favorites we cannot wait to dive back into, but the slate of new, never-before-seen shows is quite enticing this year.

Whether you’re into spinoffs of network favorites, interested in a crime drama from a solid source, or looking for a laugh from an A-lister, there’s no shortage of fresh series to dig into this season. Whether it’s Peacock’s The Office spinoff The Paper, Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo‘s new FX noir The Lowdown with Ethan Hawke, or Vince Gilligan‘s Apple TV+ series Pluribus starring Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, there are more than a few shows to satisfy an array of tastes.

Below, we’re breaking down nine new shows we’re excited to check out this fall. Keep an eye out for more on the titles, and let us know what you’re most excited to watch.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Debuting Thursday, September 4, Paramount+‘s long-awaited NCIS: Tony & Ziva brings back flagship series favorites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo for an all-new adventure you won’t wanna miss. The show picks up years after their most recent NCIS appearances as Tony (Weatherly) and Ziva (de Pablo) are raising their daughter Tali (Isla Gie) together. When his security company is attacked, though, the duo must go on the run across Europe. Let the shenanigans ensue! Premieres Thursday, September 4, Paramount+ 

Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson in 'The Paper'
Peacock

The Paper

While The Paper has been teased as a spinoff of The Office, the show’s trailer has delivered a fresh vibe to the mockumentary format that has us genuinely excited to tune into a new corner of the universe. Domhnall Gleeson‘s Ned Sampson leads the Toledo Truth Teller, a local paper, and is eager to revive the publication with a little help from the rag-tag team behind it. Their efforts will be tracked by the same documentary crew that followed Dunder Mifflin’s workers. What could go wrong? Premieres Thursday, September 4, Peacock

Mark Ruffalo in 'Task'
HBO

Task

HBO‘s upcoming drama hails from Mare of Easttown‘s Brad Ingelsby, and while not much else needs to be said in order to get us on board, adding formidable talents like Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, and more to the mix makes Task an easy sell. The series is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, where an FBI agent, played by Ruffalo, is charged with forming a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies orchestrated by Pelphrey’s family man character. We’ll certainly be tuning in. Premieres, Sunday, September 7, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

Ethan Hawke for 'The Lowdown'
FX

The Lowdown

When Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo and Ethan Hawke collaborate, it’s magic, and we have plenty of faith that will be the case when FX’s upcoming noir The Lowdown arrives. It follows Hawke’s Lee Raybon, described as a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian,” whose fixation on the truth gets him into trouble. The show features a bevy of talent ranging from Kaniehtiio Horn and Kyle MacLachlan to Tim Blake Nelson. Consider us sold. Premieres Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, FX

Glen Powell in 'Chad Powers'
Hulu

Chad Powers

Glen Powell poses the question of what would happen if Mrs. Doubtfire met organized sports. The result is Chad Powers. The upcoming Hulu comedy follows his character, Russ Holliday, a disgraced footballer who destroyed his college career on the field and attempts to make a comeback in disguise as the titular character, donning prosthetics and makeup to hide his identity. After seeing what Powell can do with a disguise in Hit Man, we’re more than eager to see what he has up his sleeve for this new series. Premieres Tuesday, September 30, Hulu

Harriet Dyer and Alex Tarrant in 'DMV'
CBS

DMV

CBS is making way for a new single-camera comedy with the addition of this series depicting the workplace dynamic at, of all places, the Department of Motor Vehicles. And while customers may not want to be at the titular establishment, DMV tracks the employees who are earning minimum wage while dealing with them. Among the stars taking center stage for this new series are Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, and Gigi Zumbado. Don’t miss their misadventures when DMV arrives this fall. Premieres Monday, October 13, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Morena Baccarin in 'Sheriff Country'
CBS

Sheriff Country

Morena Baccarin leads CBS’s upcoming Fire Country spinoff, which sees her play Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff and stepsister to Diane Farr‘s Sharon Leone. Sheriff Country viewers will follow along as Mickey investigates criminal activity and patrols the streets of the small town, Edgewater. The catch? Mickey must contend with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who runs an off-the-grid marijuana farm, and must deal with an incident involving her wayward daughter. Don’t miss the fun when the series arrives this fall. Premieres Friday, October 17, 9/8c, CBS

Donnie Wahlberg for 'Boston Blue'
CBS

Boston Blue

While we’re still missing Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg is bringing some Reagan family fun back to CBS this fall in the upcoming spinoff Boston Blue, which follows his character, Danny. In this new chapter of Danny Reagan’s story, he’s accepted a position with the Boston Police Department, and he’s partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) to solve a new set of mysteries. Lena hails from a prominent law enforcement family of her own, who viewers will get to meet as the season unfolds. Premieres Friday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS

Rhea Seehorn in 'Pluribus'
Apple TV+

Pluribus

Not much is known about Vince Gilligan’s new series, but the logline — “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness” — certainly has us intrigued. Rhea Seehorn, who wowed as lawyer Kim Wexler in Gilligan’s Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, leads the genre-bending drama that will include nine episodes in the first season and has already been renewed for a second. Similar to Task and The Lowdown above, a strong creative team and collaboration make us eager to tune into PluribusPremieres Friday, November 7, Apple TV+ 

