When it comes to fall television, there are more than a few returning favorites we cannot wait to dive back into, but the slate of new, never-before-seen shows is quite enticing this year.

Whether you’re into spinoffs of network favorites, interested in a crime drama from a solid source, or looking for a laugh from an A-lister, there’s no shortage of fresh series to dig into this season. Whether it’s Peacock’s The Office spinoff The Paper, Reservation Dogs‘ creator Sterlin Harjo‘s new FX noir The Lowdown with Ethan Hawke, or Vince Gilligan‘s Apple TV+ series Pluribus starring Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, there are more than a few shows to satisfy an array of tastes.

Below, we’re breaking down nine new shows we’re excited to check out this fall. Keep an eye out for more on the titles, and let us know what you’re most excited to watch.