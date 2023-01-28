8 Questions We Still Have After the ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale

New Amsterdam has ended its five-season run on NBC, but the finale left quite a few things open-ended — and we just can’t let that go.

The last episode played out over two time periods. In the present day, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) said goodbye to the hospital for a new job in Geneva with the World Health Organization. He left the keys to New Amsterdam with his new girlfriend, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), but their future was up in the air. Meanwhile, we also followed the new medical director as she arrived, with the final scene revealing that she’s the adult version of Max’s daughter Luna (Molly Griggs).

But the executive producers have ideas about how the show could continue and where, and plenty of loose ends could be addressed, whether in a revival or a spinoff. Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we still have for the medical drama.