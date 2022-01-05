‘New Amsterdam’ Preview: Can Max Find a Job in London? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
NBC

Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) may have had to fire Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) — he really was a terrible receptionist — and can’t hire him, now that he has his license and can practice medicine in England, but he’ll find a job on New Amsterdam … right?

In the January 11 episode, “The Crossover,” Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital, while Max gets creative when it comes to helping a patient. But where exactly is that patient? Well, as the promo shows, Max is “ready to go back to work,” but there’s one problem: “No one will hire me.” So where will Max get medical supplies? Watch the promo below for that and Helen’s reaction.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S. at New Amsterdam, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) reaches a decision about Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner). Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Plus, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) — who’s leading the rebellion against new medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) — employs more unconventional techniques.

Scroll down to see what’s going on at New Amsterdam in “The Crossover.”

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and her ED staff

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Patrick Murney as Nicholas
Michael Greenberg/NBC

What’s wrong with Bloom’s (Janet Montgomery) patient?

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in surgery

Amaia Arana as ED Resident Roxana Zamaya, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

ED Resident Roxana Zamaya (Amaia Arana) and Bloom

Patrick Murney as Nicholas
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Nicholas “Nico” Jerrino (Patrick Murney) and Bloom

Connor Marx as Ben, Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What does Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) think of Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson)?

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Wilder

