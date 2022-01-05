‘New Amsterdam’ Preview: Can Max Find a Job in London? (VIDEO)

Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) may have had to fire Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) — he really was a terrible receptionist — and can’t hire him, now that he has his license and can practice medicine in England, but he’ll find a job on New Amsterdam … right?

In the January 11 episode, “The Crossover,” Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital, while Max gets creative when it comes to helping a patient. But where exactly is that patient? Well, as the promo shows, Max is “ready to go back to work,” but there’s one problem: “No one will hire me.” So where will Max get medical supplies? Watch the promo below for that and Helen’s reaction.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S. at New Amsterdam, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) reaches a decision about Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner). Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Plus, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) — who’s leading the rebellion against new medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) — employs more unconventional techniques.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC