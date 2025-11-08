Uh-oh, is there a bit of a Misery situation going on on NCIS in an upcoming episode?

In the November 18 “Page-Turner,” McGee (Sean Murray) is kidnapped while promoting his latest book in the Deep Six crime series (written under the pen name Thom E. Gemcity). The team then investigates his self-professed “#1 fan” — so, at least the person’s read his books? — and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents. Check out the photos below for a look at the situation McGee has found himself in — and a glimpse at the team as the characters in his Deep Six novels!

McGee puts twists onscreen his teammates in his novels — Leroy Jethro Gibbs was L.J. Tibbs, Tony was Tommy, Ziva was Lisa — and so that means he’s McGregor, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is Rick Soares, Knight (Katrina Law) is Knightingdale, and Parker (Gary Cole) is Professor Parkman.

Sean Murray teased this episode to TV Insider when discussing the Season 23 premiere in October.

“McGee is also a writer, and he writes his Deep Six novels that he bases his characters on, people around him, and has a little writing career. And we actually have a really fun episode that we’re gearing up to do where we dive deep into basically one of those books and characters that McGee is working on,” Murray shared. “We get to meet McGee’s characters, and we get to see him asking his characters for advice. It’s a really cool episode we have coming up.”

Added Cole, “It’s very, very different for the show.” The photos show he wasn’t exaggerating, and this should definitely be a fun episode.

Scroll down for a look at the team as their Deep Six characters, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in this episode in the comments section.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS