One thing you can count on when you tune into NCIS: Los Angeles is that you’ll get an action-packed episode. And the photos CBS has released for the October 9 Season 14 premiere, “Game of Drones,” show that will once again be the case.

In the premiere, the team searches for a suspect and their movie after a large facility where military combat drones are assembled is bombed. The photos, which you can see above and below, show the team — Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Fatima (Medalion Rahimi), and Rountree (Caleb Castille) — on the case.

But what has us most intrigued is the rest of the logline for “Game of Drones,” which reveals that Callen and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) receive troubling news about a body found in Syria. Remember, that was Hetty’s (Linda Hunt) last location, and Season 14 needs to address what happened to her. Could it be that the body found could be Hetty’s (but obviously won’t be)? Could it be Keane’s (Jeff Kober)? He was there helping her. Or it could be Zasha’s (Oleysa Rulin), after Callen sent her there to find answers.

“Essentially two of her people who were in country were on the right track to expose someone within the Pentagon, in the intelligence community high up, that was a traitor, basically a mole, kind of like the fourth man. But before they can get out with proof of that, they are captured and we don’t know if they’re captured because they know who they are or they’re just as captured as part of some of the problems are going over there,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider of Hetty’s mysterious mission. “So ultimately she went back to try and resolve that with the Keane character, and then we haven’t heard from her since. So part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire.”

Scroll down for a look at “Game of Drones.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 14 Premiere, Sunday, October 9, 10/9c, CBS