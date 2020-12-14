5 Moments That Led to ‘NCIS: LA’s Deeks Becoming an Agent

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 12, Episode 6 of NCIS: Los Angeles, “If the Fates Allow.”]

Season 12 hasn’t been an easy one for LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and the hits just keep coming in the NCIS: LA fall finale.

First, his liaison position is terminated permanently and he’s furloughed from the LAPD so he and Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) are out that money…just as they’re readying to buy their dream house. Then he comes up with a solution to make the numbers work, by selling the bar.

But operations manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), who so far this season has been in an undisclosed location, pulls through with a Christmas miracle: Deeks is going to the academy! He’s going to become an NCIS agent (finally).

This has been a long time coming for the former LAPD detective, and we’ve put together the timeline below.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS