The ‘NCIS: LA’ Team Investigates the Theft of a Computer Virus (PHOTOS)

When better to consider the future than during the holidays?

NCIS: Los Angeles has the team discussing what the future holds both professionally and personally in the fall finale, “Answers,” all while tracking down a crooked upscale banker and investigating the theft of a computer virus.

We’ll see Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) consider their future at the agency (Sam did ask Callen why he does this job in Episode 250). Also, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will continue a conversation from earlier in the season about having children. (She said she want to have kids with him when he was trapped in a room with a bomb in the previous episode.) Meanwhile, Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) will analyze the impact of his undercover assignment on their relationship.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS