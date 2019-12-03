The ‘NCIS: LA’ Team Investigates the Theft of a Computer Virus (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Cliff Lipson/CBS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Callen (Chris O’Donnell)

Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks) see money in a safe - NCIS: Los Angeles
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Check out what’s in the safe.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Deeks, Kensi, and Mara (Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Mara

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Look behind you.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Callen, Sam (LL Cool J), Kensi, and Deeks

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Nice car!

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Deeks and Mara

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Callen and Sam

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Guest star Arielle Vandenberg

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Sam and Kensi

When better to consider the future than during the holidays?

NCIS: Los Angeles has the team discussing what the future holds both professionally and personally in the fall finale, “Answers,” all while tracking down a crooked upscale banker and investigating the theft of a computer virus.

We’ll see Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) consider their future at the agency (Sam did ask Callen why he does this job in Episode 250). Also, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will continue a conversation from earlier in the season about having children. (She said she want to have kids with him when he was trapped in a room with a bomb in the previous episode.) Meanwhile, Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) will analyze the impact of his undercover assignment on their relationship.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the team on the case and Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg guest starring as the banker.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

