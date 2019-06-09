13 ‘NCIS: LA’ Cases That Stay With Us (PHOTOS)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

“The Seventh Child” (Season 7, Episode 19)

A terrorist cell brainwashed children into wearing suicide vests, and it was heartbreaking to watch Callen (Chris O’Donnell) not only talk one of the kids down, but also learn just how little he knew about life outside of the cell.

But it wasn’t all depressing. We’ll never forget Deeks’ first proposal to Kensi.