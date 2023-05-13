‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tennant’s CIA Past & Guest Star Henry Ian Cusick in Season 2 Finale (PHOTOS)

Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Hawai’i is ending its second season with a major two-parter, one of which is very much focused on boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey).

It begins on May 15 with “Past Due,” in which Julie White (Jane’s former mentor who was revealed to be a spy Maggie Shaw) and Linc Hand (Charlie 1) guest star. “The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the killer,” CBS teases.

It then concludes with “Dies Irae” on May 22, with White again appearing. “When a figure from Tennant’s CIA past reemerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built,” according to the logline.

As the photos, which you can check out above and below, also reveal, Henry Ian Cusick guest stars in both episodes as Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects.

“The last two episodes are awesome,” Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy) told TV Insider recently. “There are a lot of, not just fight scenes, but action, explosions, that kind of stuff. We all get involved, but Vanessa does an awesome job. She has a bunch of badass stuff in the last two episodes.”

As for how the season will end, “we always try to have our episodes end in the concept of ohana, family. That is not going to go away,” Al-Bustami shared. “There are a lot of emotions that will also be thrown around that I feel like people will be in their feelings.”

And speaking of emotions, expect to see Lucy and Kate (Tori Anderson) “happy, thank God,” Al-Bustami laughed. “I love where they’re at at the moment because it is very different from the first season to this season.”

Check out the photos from both parts of the finale below.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Two-Part Season 2 Finale, Monday, May 15 & 22, 10/9c, CBS

Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Alex Tarrant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

"Past Due"

What are Jesse (Noah Mills), Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami), and Kai (Alex Tarrant) looking at in their boss’ office?

Vanessa Lachey and Henry Ian Cusick in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) vs. John Swift (Henry Ian Cusick)

Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Henry Ian Cusick in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Swift with the team

Vanessa Lachey and Tori Anderson in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Past Due'
Karen Neal/CBS

What are Tennant and Kate (Tori Anderson) up to?

Linc Hand and Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Past Due'
Karen Neal/CBS

Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and Tennant

Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Past Due'
Karen Neal/CBS

What happened to Tennant?!

Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

"Dies Irae"

The team

Henry Ian Cusick in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

How long is he staying?

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

What do they know?

Tori Anderson in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Dies Irae'
CBS

Who’s on the other end of that call?

Julie White, Henry Ian Cusick, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Tennant comes face-to-face with Maggie Shaw (Julie White)

Yasmine Al-Bustami in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Dies Irae'
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy

Henry Ian Cusick, Noah Mills, and Alex Tarrant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Dies Irae'
Karen Neal/CBS

Swift, Jesse, and Kai

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' - 'Dies Irae'
CBS

Kacy

NCIS: Hawai'i

Henry Ian Cusick

Vanessa Lachey

Yasmine Al-Bustami

