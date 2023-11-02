An encounter on a train leads to a murder mystery in the newest adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s novels.

Murder Is Easy is coming soon to BritBox International in the US, Canada, and South Africa (and BBC One and iPlayer in the UK), and TV Insider has an exclusive look at the first photos. The images, which you can see below, feature David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam, Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall as Major Horton, Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas, and Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby.

In the two-part thriller, which takes place in 1954 in England, on a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe. The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise — and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…

Murder Is Easy also stars Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete, Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce, Kathryn Howden as Mrs Carter, Jon Pointing as Rivers, Demmy Ladipo as Jimmy Amaike, Gloria Obianyo as Ngozi Ude, and Phoebe Licorish making her screen debut as Rose.

The thriller is made by Mammoth Screen (part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited, and is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International. It is adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, directed by Meenu Gaur and produced by Karen Kelly. Executive producers are Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. It was filmed in Scotland.

Scroll down to check out the photos.

Murder Is Easy, Coming Soon, BritBox International