The second season is coming to an end this week for Murder in a Small Town. Tuesday’s (December 2) finale, “Nightshade,” promises to bring the season-long cold case investigation Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk) has been moonlighting on with Holly (Dakota Guppy) to a big conclusion.

As series creator Ian Weir teased to TV Insider, “Episode 10 is a story in which we discover that the mysterious deaths that have been sort of percolating through the season from the past, beginning with the death of Cassandra’s high school friend many years ago, that there was a common thread, and the common thread is going to come to fruition, come front and center with the A story … and the discovery that there is someone who sees themselves as an avenger in our midst.”

Weir also said, though, that the goal with the final episode was also to take the relationship between Cassandra and Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) to all new heights. “We knew that we really had to take Karl and Cassandra’s two-season-long relationship story to a place that would feel climactic but would also be a springboard into, should we be so lucky as to get a third season, open up a dynamic for stuff to explore in the third season,” he previewed. Does that mean that the engagement ring Holly found in Karl’s drawer will finally come into play? We’ll see.

In the meantime, the logline for the episode tells us, “Karl and the police force investigate the murder of a man found dead at the bottom of his staircase. During their investigation, Karl’s team discovers an item at the scene of the crime that may be linked to other murders. Karl warns Cassandra to stay out of the case, but her connection to it makes her unable to stop.”

Scroll down for photos of the Murder in a Small Town Season 2 finale and see what clues you spot in the images!