Where Will ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2 Leave Karl & Cassandra?

Amanda Bell
Comments
Murder in a Small town finale (1)
Exclusive
Fox

The second season is coming to an end this week for Murder in a Small Town. Tuesday’s (December 2) finale, “Nightshade,” promises to bring the season-long cold case investigation Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk) has been moonlighting on with Holly (Dakota Guppy) to a big conclusion.

As series creator Ian Weir teased to TV Insider, “Episode 10 is a story in which we discover that the mysterious deaths that have been sort of percolating through the season from the past, beginning with the death of Cassandra’s high school friend many years ago, that there was a common thread, and the common thread is going to come to fruition, come front and center with the A story … and the discovery that there is someone who sees themselves as an avenger in our midst.”

Weir also said, though, that the goal with the final episode was also to take the relationship between Cassandra and Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) to all new heights. “We knew that we really had to take Karl and Cassandra’s two-season-long relationship story to a place that would feel climactic but would also be a springboard into, should we be so lucky as to get a third season, open up a dynamic for stuff to explore in the third season,” he previewed. Does that mean that the engagement ring Holly found in Karl’s drawer will finally come into play? We’ll see.

In the meantime, the logline for the episode tells us, “Karl and the police force investigate the murder of a man found dead at the bottom of his staircase. During their investigation, Karl’s team discovers an item at the scene of the crime that may be linked to other murders. Karl warns Cassandra to stay out of the case, but her connection to it makes her unable to stop.”

Scroll down for photos of the Murder in a Small Town Season 2 finale and see what clues you spot in the images!

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Guest star Janet Kidder and Aaron Douglas in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Sid (Aaron Douglas) is holding back this distraught woman, but why?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Bethany Brown, guest star Janet Kidder and Aaron Douglas in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

What exactly happened in the accident?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Aaron Douglas in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Who caused this accident?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Why so blue, you two?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Rossif Sutherland and guest star Janet Kidder in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Karl is on the case again.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Guest star Janet Kidder and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

The interrogation continues.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Guest star Emily Maddison in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Who’s this mystery woman?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Aaron Douglas in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Sid looks concerned.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Bethany Brown in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

What’s got Layla (Bethany Brown) so down?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

What has Cassandra gotten herself into here?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Cassandra looks contemplative.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

A tender moment for the lovebirds.

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2 Finale, December 2, 8/7c, Fox

Murder in a Small Town key art
Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland

Kristin Kreuk

Kristin Kreuk

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Full Cast & Crew

FOX

Series

2024–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Murder in a Small Town ›

Murder in a Small Town




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 7
1
Alana De La Garza Talks Isobel’s Job Move on ‘FBI’
Tim Robinson in 'The Chair Company'
2
5 ‘The Chair Company’ Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
Zachery Ty Brian, Home Improvement
3
‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for 6th Time in 5 Years
Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Reba McEntire on the December 1, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
4
Reba McEntire Corrects Savannah Guthrie Over Relationship Status
The Road top 6
5
Keith Urban Makes Shocking Elimination Reveal on ‘The Road’