Are you ready for a one-of-a-kind young-adult action thriller? Motorheads is the show to tune in for this spring as the Prime Video series kicks off on Tuesday, May 20, with all ten episodes.

In an exclusive first look at the forthcoming series, viewers are sure to be intrigued by series which is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set against the backdrop of a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, Motorheads is an adrenaline-filled story about a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

In addition to the premiere date announcement above, we have a sneak peek look at the cast in character, including Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, and Mia Healey. Additional cast members from the series include Nathalie Kelley, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer, and Johnna Dias-Watson.

While those first-look images of the stars can be seen below, Motorheads is written and executive produced for Prime Video by John A. Norris, who also serves as showrunner. Meanwhile, Neil Burger directed the pilot nd serves as an executive producer with Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, and Dana Brunetti. Additionally, Ryan Zaragoza is a co-executive producer and producing director. Motorheads is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Scroll down for a closer look at what you can expect from Motorheads when it premieres on Prime Video, and stay tuned for more as we approach the premiere.

Motorheads, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 20, Prime Video