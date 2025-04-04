‘Motorheads’: Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino & More Team Up in First Look at Prime Video’s Coming-of-Age Thriller (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino, Mia Healey, Melissa Collazo, and Uriah Shelton in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Are you ready for a one-of-a-kind young-adult action thriller? Motorheads is the show to tune in for this spring as the Prime Video series kicks off on Tuesday, May 20, with all ten episodes.

In an exclusive first look at the forthcoming series, viewers are sure to be intrigued by series which is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car. Set against the backdrop of a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, Motorheads is an adrenaline-filled story about a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

In addition to the premiere date announcement above, we have a sneak peek look at the cast in character, including Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, and Mia Healey. Additional cast members from the series include Nathalie Kelley, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer, and Johnna Dias-Watson.

While those first-look images of the stars can be seen below, Motorheads is written and executive produced for Prime Video by John A. Norris, who also serves as showrunner. Meanwhile, Neil Burger directed the pilot nd serves as an executive producer with Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, and Dana Brunetti. Additionally, Ryan Zaragoza is a co-executive producer and producing director. Motorheads is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Scroll down for a closer look at what you can expect from Motorheads when it premieres on Prime Video, and stay tuned for more as we approach the premiere.

Motorheads, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 20, Prime Video

Michael Cimino and Mia Healey in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Michael Cimino and Mia Healey’s characters share a moment.

Ryan Phillippe in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Ryan Phillippe gets behind the wheel.

Melissa Collazo, Nicolas Cantu, and Michael Cimino in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Melissa Collazo, Nicolas Cantu, and Michael Cimino’s characters appear to attend a fancy event.

Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, and Nicolas Cantu in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Melissa Collazo, Uriah Shelton, and Nicolas Cantu’s characters observe a car.

Melissa Collazo and Uriah Shelton in 'Motorheads'
Prime Video

Melissa Collazo and Uriah Shelton’s characters get close working on a car together.

