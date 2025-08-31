Motorheads raced into fans’ hearts with its “Fast & Furious meets coming-of-age” premise, as star Michael Cimino put it. Season 1 set up a promising mystery, tense conflicts, and burgeoning romances between its characters, who live in a small Rust Belt town obsessed with cars. But after its premiere in May 2025, has Prime Video told the Motorheads crew to start their engines again?

Shortly after the show’s debut, creator John A. Norris updated fans on X. He confirmed that the entirety of Season 2 has already been written up, which was exciting news after Season 1’s finale left so many questions unanswered. Did Harris (Josh MacQueen) die after his car flipped during his race with Zac (Cimino)? Will Zac and Caitlyn’s (Melissa Collazo) father come back after he disappeared before their birth?

There’s a chance fans won’t find out. Deadline reported Prime Video canceled the series months after its debut — but will it find another home? Check for the latest updates from the Motorheads team below.

Has Motorheads been renewed for Season 2?

Prime Video has called it quits on Motorheads, according to Deadline’s August 29 article. However, all hope might not be lost.

The producers got Amazon’s permission to try and take the show elsewhere. According to Deadline’s sources, they’ve “already started conversations with potential new homes.”

“While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created,” producer Jason Seagraves said. “Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.”

On July 28, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of TV, Vernon Sanders, discussed the future of Motorheads, along with We Were Liars and Overcompensating. The company, he said, was “excited” by what they saw in terms of Motorheads‘ results.

“Each show has a really passionate fanbase, and we’ve been really pleased by the completion rates of Motorheads and Overcompensating — so we’re going to be in conversations with all three,” he told Variety. “All three shows are working on Season 2 writers rooms, and we’ll hope to have renewal announcements soon on some, if not all, of those shows.”

Further, Norris and Seagraves said they have an interest in expanding the universe beyond Season 2, according to Us Weekly. “We absolutely want to do a Motorheads prequel,” Norris said. “I already know what I would call it.”

“We want Motorheads: Germany,” Seagraves added. “We want Motorheads everything.”

Who is in the Motorheads Season 2 cast?

Since there has been no announcement yet that the show has been picked up by another streamer, the full cast list isn’t available yet. It’s expected that the actors who play the main four friends — Cimino, Collazo, Uriah Shelton, and Nicolas Cantu — will come back. Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley (aka Logan Maddox and Sam Torres) would likely return, too.

What will happen in Motorheads Season 2?

The creative team hasn’t divulged the plot details of a potential Season 2, but Cimino teased that it’ll be a “complete dynamic shift.”

“It’s going to flip the whole narrative on its head,” the actor told Us Weekly. “Now Zac is technically the head honcho in town. There’s going to be a dynamic shift regardless of what happens with Zac and how he approaches it. Whether he internalizes it or if he actually is dealing with it is the big question mark.”

Motorheads, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video