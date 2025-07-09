Milo Manheim & Chandler Kinney Reunite With ‘DWTS’ Alums at ‘Zombies 4’ Premiere

Chandler Kinney, Milo Manheim, and Alan Bersten at the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in Ju;y 2025.
Disney

The Zombies 4 cast were surrounded by several familiar faces at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney were joined by several members of the Dancing With the Stars family, including cohost Alfonso Ribeiro and pros Alan Bersten and Ezra Sosa. The cast’s loved ones also showed up to celebrate the movie, including Milo’s mother, Camryn Manheim, and Meg Donnelly‘s boyfriend, Drake Rodger.

The red carpet was filled with Disney Channel stars of the past and present, from Lizzie McGuire‘s Jake Thomas and The Cheetah GirlsSabrina Bryan to the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires sees Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) take on roles as summer camp counselors at a camp attended by the members of two rival supernatural groups. The couple seek to help a Daywalker named Nova (Freya Skye) and a Vampire named Victor (Malachi Barton) make amends in order to unite the two clans.

Scroll down to see which stars stepped out to see the Zombies franchise’s latest installment.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, July 10, Disney Channel and Disney+

Milo Manheim attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Milo Manheim

Milo gave off leading man energy while sporting an all-black ensemble at the premiere.

Meg Donnelly attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Meg Donnelly

Donnelly seemingly drew inspiration from her character’s blue alien outfit by donning a sparkling light blue gown.

Chandler Kinney attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chandler Kinney

Kinney shone just like a moonstone in her silky silver dress.

Freya Skye attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Freya Skye

The Zombies newcomer glittered in a gold minidress with floral decals on the red carpet.

Malachi Barton attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Malachi Barton

The Stuck in the Middle alum also dressed to match his vampire character in a bright red suit.

Swayam Bhatia attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Swayam Bhatia

The actress, who plays a Vampire named Vera, accessorized her black gown with plenty of sparkling accessories.

Mekonnen Knife attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Mekonnen Knife

Like his fellow onscreen Vampire, Barton, Knife walked the Zombies 4 red carpet in a deep red suit.

Julian Lerner attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Julian Lerner

Fitting with his role as the Daywalker Ray, Lerner’s black suit featured shimmering gold detailing.

Camryn Manheim attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Camryn Manheim

The Law & Order actress was all smiles while attending her son’s movie premiere.

Alfonso Ribeiro and his daughter Ava Sue attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Alfonso Ribeiro

The DWTS cohost turned the Zombies 4 premiere into a father-daughter date night with his youngest child, Ava Sue.

Bailee Madison attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Bailee Madison

The actress reunited with her former Pretty Little Liars: Summer School costar Kinney at the Disney event.

Tiffani Theissen and Brady Smith attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Tiffani Theissen

The former Saved by the Bell star enjoyed a fun family night out with her husband, Brady Smith, and their two kids, Harper and Holt.

Alan Bersten attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Alan Bersten

Though Bersten is dating his fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater, he attended the Zombies 4 premiere solo.

Ezra Sosa and Stephani Sosa attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Ezra Sosa and Stephani Sosa

Ezra poked fun at DWTSGleb Savchenko with his outfit at the premiere, which he attended with his sister.

Sabrina Bryan attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Sabrina Bryan

The Cheetah Girls singer looked like Disney Channel royalty in a red minidress.

Jake Thomas attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jake Thomas

Thomas showed his support for the next generation of Disney stars at the Zombies 4 premiere.

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

The Descendants 4 costars showed off their friendship while posing for pics together.

Dara Reneé attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Dara Reneé

Renée will hit the road with the casts of Descendants 4 and Zombies 4 on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour this summer.

Joshua Colley attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Joshua Colley

Colley supported the stars of Zombies 4 cast before they hit the road on tour.

Trevor Tordjman attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Trevor Tordjman

Tordjman, who played Bucky in the first three Zombies films, celebrated the franchise’s latest installment at the premiere.

Carla Jeffery attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Carla Jeffery

Another Zombies alum, Jeffrey matched the Vampires’ looks in a red minidress and black heels.

Neal McDonough and his family attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Neal McDonough

McDonough was one of many celebrities to turn the Zombies 4 premiere into a family night out with his wife, Ruvé McDonough, and kids.

Reid Scott and his family attend the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Reid Scott

Scott walked the red carpet with his wife, Elspeth Keller, and their two sons, Conrad and Damon.

Ken Marino attends the 'Zombies 4' Los Angeles premiere in July 2025.
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Ken Marino

The Party Down alum looked dapper in a tan suit at the Zombies 4 premiere.

