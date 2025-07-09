Milo Manheim & Chandler Kinney Reunite With ‘DWTS’ Alums at ‘Zombies 4’ Premiere

The Zombies 4 cast were surrounded by several familiar faces at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney were joined by several members of the Dancing With the Stars family, including cohost Alfonso Ribeiro and pros Alan Bersten and Ezra Sosa. The cast’s loved ones also showed up to celebrate the movie, including Milo’s mother, Camryn Manheim, and Meg Donnelly‘s boyfriend, Drake Rodger.

The red carpet was filled with Disney Channel stars of the past and present, from Lizzie McGuire‘s Jake Thomas and The Cheetah Girls‘ Sabrina Bryan to the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires sees Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) take on roles as summer camp counselors at a camp attended by the members of two rival supernatural groups. The couple seek to help a Daywalker named Nova (Freya Skye) and a Vampire named Victor (Malachi Barton) make amends in order to unite the two clans.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, July 10, Disney Channel and Disney+