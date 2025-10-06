‘Matlock’ Teases Alfie’s Father’s Identity in Season 2 Episode 2 Details (PHOTOS)

We already knew that the Matlock Season 2 premiere would confirm if the man purporting to be Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) father is, in fact, his dad. Now, the Episode 2 description teases what happens next, as well as the continuation of the Wellbrexa conflict between Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall).

The photos from Matlock Season 2 Episode 2 show Olympia looking torn. As seen in the Season 2 trailer, she’s trying to protect her ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), from legal retribution after he confirmed he hid the smoking gun Wellbrexa document in the Season 1 finale. As the father of her children and the son of the head of the law firm at which she’s now a partner, the fate of the Markston men has a huge impact on Olympia’s life and her kids’. It won’t be easy for her to stay as steadfastly committed to justice as she was last season; the personal nature of this Wellbrexa case has made things less black and white for her.

And then, there’s Matty, Olympia’s close confidante, whom she learned was operating under a secret identity. That cat is out of the bag, and it’s Olympia who harbors the big secret now. Matty threatened to take her investigation’s findings to a New York Times reporter in the trailer, no matter what it meant for her and Olympia’s strong friendship.

Matty and husband Edwin (Sam Anderson) are dealing with her own turmoil at home after a man claiming to be Alfie’s father showed up at her door in the Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

The Matlock Season 2 premiere description says Alfie’s paternity will be addressed. “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father,” it reads. “Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.” The Season 2 Episode 2 description confirms that the first episode will reveal Alfie’s true dad, whether that be the man we saw in Season 1, played by Niko Nicotera, or someone we have yet to meet.

“While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document,” the description reads. “Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father.”

Episode 1 is titled “The Before Times.” Episode 2 is called “Another Matlock.” The photos from the first two episodes, which debut on Sunday, October 12, and Thursday, October 16, respectively, show Olympia keeping her secret, tension between Olympia and Matty, a visibly angry Matty in more than one shot, and an image of two Mattys in one, hinting at her feeling torn between two worlds. Plus, it looks like someone at Jacobson Moore is getting engaged or retiring, and the firm is hosting a celebration.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what’s to come in Matlock Season 2’s first two episodes.