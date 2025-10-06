‘Matlock’ Teases Alfie’s Father’s Identity in Season 2 Episode 2 Details (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

We already knew that the Matlock Season 2 premiere would confirm if the man purporting to be Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) father is, in fact, his dad. Now, the Episode 2 description teases what happens next, as well as the continuation of the Wellbrexa conflict between Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall).

The photos from Matlock Season 2 Episode 2 show Olympia looking torn. As seen in the Season 2 trailer, she’s trying to protect her ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), from legal retribution after he confirmed he hid the smoking gun Wellbrexa document in the Season 1 finale. As the father of her children and the son of the head of the law firm at which she’s now a partner, the fate of the Markston men has a huge impact on Olympia’s life and her kids’. It won’t be easy for her to stay as steadfastly committed to justice as she was last season; the personal nature of this Wellbrexa case has made things less black and white for her.

And then, there’s Matty, Olympia’s close confidante, whom she learned was operating under a secret identity. That cat is out of the bag, and it’s Olympia who harbors the big secret now. Matty threatened to take her investigation’s findings to a New York Times reporter in the trailer, no matter what it meant for her and Olympia’s strong friendship.

Matty and husband Edwin (Sam Anderson) are dealing with her own turmoil at home after a man claiming to be Alfie’s father showed up at her door in the Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

The Matlock Season 2 premiere description says Alfie’s paternity will be addressed. “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father,” it reads. “Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.” The Season 2 Episode 2 description confirms that the first episode will reveal Alfie’s true dad, whether that be the man we saw in Season 1, played by Niko Nicotera, or someone we have yet to meet.

“While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document,” the description reads. “Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father.”

Episode 1 is titled “The Before Times.” Episode 2 is called “Another Matlock.” The photos from the first two episodes, which debut on Sunday, October 12, and Thursday, October 16, respectively, show Olympia keeping her secret, tension between Olympia and Matty, a visibly angry Matty in more than one shot, and an image of two Mattys in one, hinting at her feeling torn between two worlds. Plus, it looks like someone at Jacobson Moore is getting engaged or retiring, and the firm is hosting a celebration.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what’s to come in Matlock Season 2’s first two episodes.

Matlock, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 8:30/7:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 9/8c, CBS

Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 1, 'The Before Times'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Episode 1

Olympia looks in the safe that seemingly contains the Wellbrexa study, a document that proves the pharmaceutical company knew that opioids were highly addictive but buried this information in order to sell the drug anyway. Julian buried it by order of his father.

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 1, 'The Before Times'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty has a tense talk with Olympia.

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tensions continue to rise with Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis).

David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 1, 'The Before Times'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Billy ended Season 1 learning that he’s going to be a father, but he and Sarah are still in the dark about Matty’s true identity. Will they learn the truth in Season 2?

Beau Bridges in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 1, 'The Before Times'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Senior is back at Jacobson Moore, and soon his ex-wife, Eva (Justina Machado), will enter the mix.

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Episode 2, "Another Matlock"

A desire to return to work was the unexpected byproduct of Matty going undercover at Jacobson Moore. Is she feeling torn about her double life? Which Matty is the authentic Matty?

David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty looks like things aren’t going according to plan.

Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Olympia looks concerned in the courtroom. There’s a definite shift in her. She’s not as visibly confident in the courtroom like she was in Season 1.

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

And the tectonic shift between Olympia and Matty only complicates matters. Can they trust each other on cases not related to Wellbrexa?

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty is back in the courtroom, and it looks like an infuriating case.

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty looks pissed and incredulous as she talks to a judge. What has her patience wearing thin?

Kathy Bates and Patricia Belcher in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mrs. B (Patricia Belcher) holds what looks like a congratulatory card for an engagement in the Jacobson Moore conference room, with party decorations strewn across the table.

Who’s getting engaged? Could it be father-to-be Billy? Or is it a retirement card/party? Perhaps Mrs. B is leaving Jacobson Moore after the scary blackmail ordeal last season, one she doesn’t know Matty orchestrated. Or perhaps the retiree is Senior? What if he tries to leave the firm to take attention away from Wellbrexa now that the case is resurfacing?

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 2, 'Another Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty and Olympia are the only ones who know the truth. They’ll frequently face off in Season 2.

Matlock (2024)

Aaron D. Harris

Beau Bridges

David Del Rio

Kathy Bates

Leah Lewis

Sam Anderson

Skye P. Marshall




