‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Ileane Rudolph
The Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos Tony Soprano then and now
Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.

Get caught up on the newbies filling the famous characters’ shoes, below.

The Many Saints of Newark, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 1, In Theaters and on HBO Max

Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos Tony Soprano James Michael Gandolfini
Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini)

Not only has the son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini seamlessly re-created the character’s voice, walk, mannerisms, and (aided by some prosthetic teeth) look, but his portrayal of the young crime boss — a mix of vulnerability and entitlement — is unbeatable.

The Many Saints of Newark The Sopranos Uncle Junior Corey Stoll Dominic Chianese
Corrado “Junior” Soprano (Corey Stoll)

The putative DiMeo crime family boss, Junior (Dominic Chianese) was stubborn, vindictive, and jealous of his nephew Tony. Stoll expertly depicts the younger Junior as icily practical. As with Chianese, it’s all in Stoll’s eyes.

The Many Saints of Newark The Sopranos Silvio Dante John Magaro and Steven Van Zandt
Silvio Dante (John Magaro)

Magaro effortlessly effects the trademark scowl and hunched shoulders made memorable by Steven Van Zandt. We also see the origins of both Silvio’s “don’t touch” hairstyle and his talent for the coolheaded consigliere role he’s destined for.

The Many Saints of Newark The Sopranos Billy Magnussen Tony Sirico Paulie Walnuts
Paulie “Walnuts” Gualteri (Billy Magnussen)

In the series, Paulie (Tony Sirico) was a famously violent, paranoid, germophobic henchman. It’s no easy feat to re-create someone so fascinating, but Magnussen’s hot-tempered version foretells Paulie’s enforcer with subtle details.

The Many Saints of Newark The Sopranos Vera Farmiga Nancy Marchand Livia Soprano
Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga)

The late, great Nancy Marchand’s bitter, manipulative Soprano matriarch had the cunning of an old fox. Farmiga expertly creates the underappreciated wife and mother coping with an abusive, neglectful husband who can’t stop herself from belittling her son.

