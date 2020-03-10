‘Manifest’s Grace & the Baby Are in Trouble in Episode 10 (PHOTOS)

Is more tragedy about to befall the Stone family on Manifest?

It certainly looks like it in the preview (below) for Episode 10, “Course Deviation,” as Grace (Athena Karkanis) realizes something is wrong with the baby. But once she’s in the hospital, the doctor warns Ben (Josh Dallas) that while he can save the baby, his wife could die.

In this episode, when Grace’s pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben works alongside an uneasy new ally. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to make amends with Jared (J.R. Ramirez), while the Xers set their sights on Zeke (Matt Long). (Poor Zeke. He already has it bad enough freezing to death.)

