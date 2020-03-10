‘Manifest’s Grace & the Baby Are in Trouble in Episode 10 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Course Deviation Preview
Peter Kramer/NBC
Stone Kids Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Jack Messina Luna Blaise
David Giesbrecht/NBC

Cal (Jack Messina) and Olive (Luna Blaise)

JR Ramirez Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Jared
David Giesbrecht/NBC

Jared (JR Ramirez)

Melissa Roxburgh Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Michaela Stone
David Giesbrecht/NBC

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh)

Josh Dallas Athena Karkanis Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Ben Grace
Peter Kramer/NBC

Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace (Athena Karkanis)

Jared Grimes Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Adrian
Peter Kramer/NBC

Adrian (Jared Grimes)

Josh Dallas Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Ben Stone
Peter Kramer/NBC

Ben

Athena Karkanis Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Grace
Peter Kramer/NBC

Grace

1 of

Is more tragedy about to befall the Stone family on Manifest?

It certainly looks like it in the preview (below) for Episode 10, “Course Deviation,” as Grace (Athena Karkanis) realizes something is wrong with the baby. But once she’s in the hospital, the doctor warns Ben (Josh Dallas) that while he can save the baby, his wife could die.

'Manifest's Latest Calling Makes a Major Connection to the Past (RECAP)See Also

'Manifest's Latest Calling Makes a Major Connection to the Past (RECAP)

The Stones and TJ may have just found a way to beat the death date, but what does it mean for Saanvi and her research?

In this episode, when Grace’s pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben works alongside an uneasy new ally. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to make amends with Jared (J.R. Ramirez), while the Xers set their sights on Zeke (Matt Long). (Poor Zeke. He already has it bad enough freezing to death.)

Click through the gallery above for a look at some Stone family time, the return of Adrian (Jared Grimes), and more.

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC

Manifest - NBC

Manifest where to stream

Manifest

Athena Karkanis

Josh Dallas