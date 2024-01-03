‘Magnum P.I.’ Ending: Watch the Cast in These Other Screen Roles

It’s time to bid farewell to Magnum P.I. all over again: After getting a second lease on life from NBC for a fifth and final season, the ex-CBS action drama is ending, seemingly for good. But you don’t have to say goodbye to the six main cast members, since they all have extensive filmographies.

Scroll down to see Magnum P.I.’s stars in other roles — all of which are yours for the streaming or purchasing — including one actor’s appearance in a movie musical now playing in theaters.

Magnum P.I., 2-Hour Series Finale, Wednesday, January 3, 9/8c, NBC

Jay Hernandez as Daniel Acosta in 'Gang Related'
Patrick Hoelck/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jay Hernandez

Before he landed the part of Thomas Magnum, Hernandez’s most recent series-regular TV job was Fox’s crime drama Gang Related. In that short-lived series — available for purchase online — the actor played Daniel Acosta, childhood best friend of gangster-turned-cop Ryan Lopez (Ramón Rodríguez).

Perdita Weeks as Catriona Hartdegen in 'Penny Dreadful'
Jonathan Hession/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Perdita Weeks

Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins on Magnum P.I., had a four-episode arc in the Showtime drama Penny Dreadful’s third season, which is streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. She played Catriona Hartdegen, a thanatologist — a scholar of death — who comes to the aid of Vanessa Ives (Eva Green).

Stephen Hill as Henry 'Buster' Broadnax in 'The Color Purple'
Instagram

Stephen Hill

Hill, known to Magnum P.I. fans as Theodore “TC” Calvin, has a role in The Color Purple, currently in movie theaters. He plays Henry “Buster” Broadnax, boyfriend of Sofia (Danielle Brooks), in the Warner Bros. screen adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name.

Amy Hill as Lourdes Chan and Rachel Bloom as Rebecca Bunch in 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'
Robert Voets/The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Amy Hill

The actor behind Magnum P.I.’s Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, this Hill previously had a recurring role as Lourdes Chan — the meddling mother of Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and an early supporter of Rebecca (Rachel Bloom, pictured here with Hill) — on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. That musical comedy series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Zachary Knighton as Dave Rose in 'Happy Endings'
Karen Neal/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Zachary Knighton

Before playing Rick Wright on Magnum P.I., Knighton starred as Dave Rose, food truck owner and ex-fiancé of Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) in the ABC comedy Happy Endings, which is now streaming on Hulu and The Roku Channel.

Tim Kang as Kimball Cho on 'The Mentalist'
Michael Yarish/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Tim Kang

Kang was a CBS star long before he landed the part of Detective Gordon Katsumoto on Magnum P.I.: On the network’s procedural The Mentalist, now streaming on Max and The Roku Channel, Kang played federal investigator Kimball Cho in all 151 episodes.

