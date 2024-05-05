‘Lost’: All 6 Seasons Ranked, From Worst to Best

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

If you’re eager to watch Lost for the first time — or if you’re screaming “We have to go back!” — streaming services have you covered. The hit adventure drama, which aired on ABC between 2004 and 2010, is currently streaming on Hulu and Freevee, and it’s coming back to Netflix on July 1.

Lost crashed onto TV screens with a high-concept premise — a disparate group of Oceanic 815 survivors banding together to stay alive on a mysterious island — before evolving into a philosophical rumination on, among other themes, the cost of living and the power of redemption. Then there were the Others, the DHARMA Initiative, the Widmores, Jacob, the Man in Black, and all the other mythological elements sent fans to the forums in frantic efforts to figure out each episode’s revelations.

Even now, nearly 20 years after Lost’s debut, new viewers are getting hooked. “Started watching Lost yesterday, and it’s so good,” one X user wrote recently. “Started watching Lost this week, and I’m fully hooked,” someone else posted. And a third user wrote, “I started watching Lost, and this show is f—king exhausting.”

Oops! Yes, for as much as Lost was a crowd-pleaser in Season 1, the series started alienating fans in its latter seasons as it delved deeper into the island’s mythology and as flashbacks became flash-forwards and then flash-sideways. But Diehard Losties stuck around until the polarizing ending, us included. Now, after years of retrospect, we’re ranking Lost’s six seasons. (Massive spoilers ho!)