‘Legacies’ Cast: See the Stars of the ‘Originals’ Spinoff in Action (PHOTOS)

Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Danielle Rose Russell as Hope, and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon

Pictured (L-R): Matthew Davis as Alaric, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie, and Kaylee Bryant as Josie

The Legacies live on.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals upcoming spinoff series tells the supernatural stories of Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) and Alaric Saltzman’s (Matthew Davis) twins, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), plus more teens who possess otherworldly powers.

They’re all attending The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — named after our favorite bloodsucking brothers — in order to learn how to control their supernatural abilities, instead of heading down a dark, sinister path.

But the question remains: Will these young witches, vampires, and werewolves become the heroes or villains of the story?

Check out the Salvatore School enrollees and other Legacies characters in the gallery above.

Legacies, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 25, 9/8c, The CW