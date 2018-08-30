‘Legacies’ Cast: See the Stars of the ‘Originals’ Spinoff in Action (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson

Quincy Fouse as Milton Gladstone / MG

Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman

Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael

Pictured (L-R): Matthew Davis as Alaric, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie, and Kaylee Bryant as Josie

Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman

Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby in Legacies
Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby

Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Danielle Rose Russell as Hope, and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon

Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman

The Legacies live on.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals upcoming spinoff series tells the supernatural stories of Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) and Alaric Saltzman’s (Matthew Davis) twins, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), plus more teens who possess otherworldly powers.

'Legacies' EP Julie Plec Teases Enemy the Supernatural Students Will Fight

They’re all attending The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — named after our favorite bloodsucking brothers — in order to learn how to control their supernatural abilities, instead of heading down a dark, sinister path.

But the question remains: Will these young witches, vampires, and werewolves become the heroes or villains of the story?

Check out the Salvatore School enrollees and other Legacies characters in the gallery above.

Legacies, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 25, 9/8c, The CW

Legacies

