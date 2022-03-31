How 8 ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Characters Returned to the Show

Just six months after Law & Order: SVU viewers saw Demore Barnes leave the long-running NBC procedural, the actor is hyping up his return. “What? You didn’t think there’d be an encore?” Barnes wrote on Instagram on March 21, sharing a photo of himself on the SVU set.

Barnes’ character, Christian Garland, quit as the SVU’s deputy chief at the beginning of this current 23rd season, but now he’s slated to make a reprise appearance in Episode 19, “Tangled Strands Of Justice,” airing on April 28.

What brings Garland back is still a closely guarded secret, but in the gallery below, we’re detailing the plot points that brought other SVU characters back into the fold.

