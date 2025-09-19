‘Law & Order’ Premiere Deals With Fallout of Maroun Cliffhanger — See Photos

'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere 'Street Justice'
Law & Order ended its finale last spring with Price (Hugh Dancy) questioning if his fellow ADA, Maroun (Odelya Halevi), had killed a man. Now, the Season 25 premiere, on September 25, will answer that question.

NBC has shared the first details and photos from the episode, titled “Street Justice.” According to the official description, “Brady’s [Maura Tierney] squad investigates the death of an exonerated murder suspect, and a major lead points to ADA Maroun. Price wrestles with the potential consequences of a guilty verdict.”

The finale case linked back to the murder of Maroun’s sister; she had been waiting to see the man responsible behind bars for years. But then things went awry, including Maroun coaching a witness. She didn’t think it mattered that she went too far and wanted Price to just look the other way, but he didn’t call the witness to the stand. Carter (Jordan M. Cox) was found not guilty. But then Price received a call that he was found dead and immediately went to Maroun. “Please tell me you had nothing to do with this,” he said, and she didn’t exactly answer.

The Law & Order Season 25 premiere will also have to explain Shaw’s (Mehcad Brooks) absence. It was announced between seasons that Brooks will not be returning. This isn’t the first time that Law & Order has lost a detective between seasons since it returned, but a replacement has not been cast (yet?). The photos below show Violet (Connie Shi, who recurs) in the field with Riley (Reid Scott). We’ll have to wait and see if this is the permanent move.

Check out the photos below from the premiere, then head to the comments section with your predictions.

Law & Order, Season 25 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

It’s not going to be an easy start to the season for Maroun (Odelya Halevi)

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Is Riley (Reid Scott) stepping into an awkward conversation or a welcome interruption for Brady (Maura Tierney) and Price (Hugh Dancy)?

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Riley’s going to be adjusting to his partner being gone this season

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Violet (Connie Shi) joins Riley in the field

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Brady doing what she does best in an interrogation room

Christine Spang as Julia Keaton — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Julia Keaton (guest star Christine Spang) faces off with Brady

Bradley James Tejeda as Edgar — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

What does Riley have this man watching on the computer?

Michael W. Harley as Witness — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

A witness looks at photos

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Brady and Riley listen to what the witness has to tell them

Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Will Hart/NBC

Is this Maroun’s way of dealing with the stress of her situation?

Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Peter Kramer/NBC

Will what’s in that file hurt or help Price and Baxter (Tony Goldwyn)?

Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Peter Kramer/NBC

Price and Maroun weren’t on the same page in the finale. We’ll have to wait to see if that changes here.

Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Peter Kramer/NBC

Who’s visiting Baxter’s office?

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere

It looks like Brady’s stopped by the DA’s office

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — 'Law & Order' Season 25 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Season 25 cast: Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

