Law & Order ended its finale last spring with Price (Hugh Dancy) questioning if his fellow ADA, Maroun (Odelya Halevi), had killed a man. Now, the Season 25 premiere, on September 25, will answer that question.

NBC has shared the first details and photos from the episode, titled “Street Justice.” According to the official description, “Brady’s [Maura Tierney] squad investigates the death of an exonerated murder suspect, and a major lead points to ADA Maroun. Price wrestles with the potential consequences of a guilty verdict.”

The finale case linked back to the murder of Maroun’s sister; she had been waiting to see the man responsible behind bars for years. But then things went awry, including Maroun coaching a witness. She didn’t think it mattered that she went too far and wanted Price to just look the other way, but he didn’t call the witness to the stand. Carter (Jordan M. Cox) was found not guilty. But then Price received a call that he was found dead and immediately went to Maroun. “Please tell me you had nothing to do with this,” he said, and she didn’t exactly answer.

The Law & Order Season 25 premiere will also have to explain Shaw’s (Mehcad Brooks) absence. It was announced between seasons that Brooks will not be returning. This isn’t the first time that Law & Order has lost a detective between seasons since it returned, but a replacement has not been cast (yet?). The photos below show Violet (Connie Shi, who recurs) in the field with Riley (Reid Scott). We’ll have to wait and see if this is the permanent move.

Check out the photos below from the premiere, then head to the comments section with your predictions.

Law & Order, Season 25 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC