From the team that brought you Indian Matchmaking comes Jewish Matchmaking — a new series featuring singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom (pictured above).

Jewish Matchmaking premieres Wednesday, May 3 on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Thursday, March 30. And along with the release date comes first-look photos from the debut season.

Season 1 will consist of eight, 30-minute episodes. Netflix has not announced whether the episodes will release all at once or in batches, but its other reality dating shows tend to be released in groups.

Jewish Matchmaking asks if using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating can help the cast members find their soulmates in today’s world. The reality dating show is the latest addition to Netflix’s long list of titles focused on helping eager participants find love.

With other shows like Love Is Blind (currently in its fourth season, new episodes drop Fridays), The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, Love on the Spectrum, and more, the streaming service has year-round reality dating shows to entertain those seeking love-centric content.

Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, J.C. Begley, and Smriti Mundhra, and the series is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Scroll through the gallery below to get your first look at the cast of Jewish Matchmaking Season 1.

Jewish Matchmaking, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 3, Netflix